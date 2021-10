It’s summer 2020. My friend is arguing with me about COVID deaths, saying how they are similar to the flu. I point out that even if this were true (it wasn’t and isn’t), it would only be because we have implemented widespread shutdowns, social distancing and other public health measures that have dramatically altered society and drastically limited viral spread. He doesn’t seem to register this, despite my repeated appeals. Fast forward to March 2021, and our provincial government here in Alberta announces that it did not record a single confirmed case of influenza during the flu season, from over one and a half million swabs.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO