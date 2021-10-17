Miya Marcano family attorney responds to OCSO incident report

Body found: The body of 19-year-old Miya Marcano was found a week after she went missing in Central Florida. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The attorney for Miya Marcano’s family responded to the incident report released by Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

After reviewing the report, the attorney for the Marcano family, Daryl Washington, said he is left with even more questions.

“Upon review of the incident report, my team immediately noticed that a large portion of the report was heavily redacted,” Washington said.

Washington also stated that there are a number of things in the incident report that conflict with witness statements and the physical evidence.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Washington added that the incident report lacks critical details regarding the condition of the room and signs that there was a struggle.

According to a release from the attorney, the report leaves out that Deputy Paulino was told by at least two witnesses that Caballero had been harassing Miya and made her feel uncomfortable.

Washington is calling for Deputy Paulino to be terminated.

“Sheriff Mina, in one of his press conferences, stated that Deputy Paulino ‘could not detain Caballero based on a hunch,’ essentially ratifying the conduct of his deputy. We believe that Deputy Paulino had more than enough evidence to detain Caballero based on the fact that Caballero had full access to Miya’s room, he said that he wanted to date Miya but she declined his advances, he was driving around the Arden Villas at 3 a.m.,” Washington stated in the release.

“If Deputy Paulino did not have enough information to detain Caballero during his initial encounter, he most certainly obtained additional evidence that would require him to do so when family members produced videotape of Caballero carrying Miya’s blanket,” Washington added.

“Had the investigating deputies and management of the Arden Villas simply checked the key fob system when they were provided with credible evidence that Miya was missing, the outcome may have been different,” The release went on to say. “Miya was failed by officials who had the ability to protect her and act with a sense of urgency but did not view this incident as being a priority.”

Click here to read the full report.

Marcano Release - Response to Releas of Incident Report 10.16. 21 (1) by WFTV on Scribd

Channel 9 has reached out the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for a response and will report when it becomes available.

Marcano’s body was discovered by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office over a week ago in a wooded area near the Tymber Skan Apartments.

Investigators believe that a maintenance worker at an Orange County complex, the Arden Villas, used a master key fob on Sept. 24 to break into her apartment and abduct her.

That man, Armando Caballero, was found dead on Sept. 27 at a different apartment complex in Seminole County in an apparent suicide.

Marcano’s parents have also started the Miya Marcano Memorial Foundation in the hope that their daughter’s name will continue to live on and impact the lives of others.

Marcano’s family said the foundation’s mission is to support, educate and provide resources to families of missing people, while advocating for the protection of students and vulnerable people.

“Miya is everything to her father and I, as well as so many people around the world. The creation of the Miya Marcano Memorial Foundation brings my heart so much joy during such a difficult time. The ability to help other families and the opportunity to do my part to evoke change with the very systems that didn’t protect my daughter Miya, gives us some comfort. Miya always said she would change the world, and we want to ensure her legacy lives on and helps as many people as possible,” said Yma Scarbriel, Marcano’s mother, in a news release.

Donations can be made by visiting the foundation’s website.