CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

What the Kardashians Have Said About O.J. Simpson Over the Years: It ‘Tore My Family Apart’

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ULmgT_0cU3Iqtd00
The Kardashians with O.J. Simpson insetted. Shutterstock (2)

It’s hard to remember after 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but at one point, the late Robert Kardashian was the only famous member of the family — and it was because of his friendship with O.J. Simpson.

After the former NFL player was arrested in connection to the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, in 1994, he enlisted Kardashian to become part of his legal team. Though O.J. was eventually acquitted of all charges in his criminal trial, the University of Southern California alum later expressed doubt that his friend was truly innocent, telling Barbara Walters in 1996 that he had “doubts” about his former client’s exoneration.

Kardashian died of esophageal cancer in September 2003, but his involvement with the trial has followed the rest of his family ever since.

The late attorney married Kris Jenner in 1978 and the former couple went on to welcome daughters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, along with son Rob Kardashian. Jenner divorced her first husband in 1991.

Despite their split, the producer remained close with Robert and their mutual friends the Simpsons. After Nicole’s murder, however, Jenner made it clear that she was not happy with her ex-husband’s involvement in the case.

“The only thing I discuss with [Robert] is the children, we just keep it about the kids,” the momager told Good Morning America in September 1995. “Because I think what would happen is our opinions are so obviously black and white, that what is that going to do?”

Speaking about the situation during a 2009 appearance on Dr. Phil, the reality star said that the trial and its aftermath were “devastating” for her family. “You have Robert Kardashian on the defense team defending [O.J.’s] team, and you have me, my girlfriend’s dead,” she explained. “It was a very difficult situation and what we needed to do was band together as a family and decide that this isn’t going to tear us apart.”

Kim, who was 13 at the time of O.J.’s arrest, recalled that she and her sisters felt torn between their parents, who were obviously in disagreement over the trial.

“Kourtney and I would go to the trial with my dad, and we’d sit on one side, and I remember looking over and my mom was on the other side sitting next to Nicole’s parents, and there was so much tension,” she said during an April 2009 episode of E! True Hollywood Story. “If we’re siding with this one, my mom and [Caitlyn Jenner] were upset, and if we’re over here, then my dad’s upset.”

Keep scrolling for more quotes from the family about their relationship to O.J.:

Comments / 48

Dee
6d ago

Incorrect! Kris Jenner sleeping around tore the family apart. How quickly they forget.

Reply(2)
35
LIBERTARIAN CONSTITUTIONALISTS
6d ago

Y’all are only popular cause of O.J. the MURDERER and y’all’s dad KNEW he KILLED NICOLE AND RON!

Reply(1)
20
Deanna R Fowler
6d ago

Kirs is the one that tore the family apart by constantly sleeping around but they wanna forget the truth

Reply
13
Related
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Reveals The Meanest Thing Her Daughter North Has Ever Said To Her

Kim Kardashian opened up about some of her parenting decisions in a recent ‘Mom Confessions’ video from ‘Bubble.’. Kids really do say some of the darnedest things, no matter who you are! Kim Kardashian, 40, opened up about the “meanest thing” that her oldest daughter North West, 8, has ever said to her in a clip from Bubble’s “Mom Confessions” posted on Tuesday October 12. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s little one attempts to clap back at her mom are mostly insults directed at her interior design choices!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
extratv

See What Rob Kardashian Looks Like Now in Rare Family Photo

Rob Kardashian just made a rare appearance on Instagram!. On Monday, his sister Kim Kardashian shared a few photos from a family dinner that included Rob, who looked happy and healthy. The first pic featured Kourtney Kardashian with her beau Travis Barker, and the second showed siblings Khloé Kardashian and...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Watch Psalm West Totally Ignore Mom Kim Kardashian’s Kisses in Hilarious Video

Watch: Kim Kardashian Shares First Close-Up Photo of Psalm West. Psalm West proved nothing gets in the way of his TV time—even mom Kim Kardashian!. The KKW Beauty mogul, who shares four kids with ex Kanye West, recently let fans in on what quality time with the toddler is really like. In an adorable video posted to her Instagram Story on Sept. 27, Kim attempted to shower Psalm with enough kisses for a lifetime. However, the 2-year-old was quite preoccupied with other things, including watching his favorite show on TV.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Nicole Brown Simpson
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Robert Kardashian
Person
Barbara Walters
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Person
Rob Kardashian
shefinds

Khloe Kardashian’s Transformation Continues To Stun Us All

Khloe Kardashian’s beauty transformation has been well documented across the internet, and the reality star and ‘Good American’ owner only continues to evolve as she posted an ad video to Instagram looking different than usual early this week. The new look comes after it was alleged that Kardashian was not in attendance at the Met Gala for reportedly being “too C-list,” although many of her family members were there.
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Kourtney Kardashian marries Travis Barker! Here is the proposal

The Blink-182 drummer asked for Kourtney Kardashian’s hand at a luxury beachfront resort in Montecito. But the two have been together for a year. Less than a year into their relationship, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have decided to get married. The 42-year-old star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family
The Hollywood Gossip

Travis Barker Gushes Over Kourtney Kardashian, Flips the Bird to Scott Disick

In case you somehow weren't aware, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are really, really into each other. Like, for their sake, we're kind of hoping this is just a honeymoon phase, because if they sustain this level of mutual obsession they might wind up in the emergency room for severe friction burns on their junk.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

A Stunning Sparkler! Get All the Details on Kourtney Kardashian’s Estimated $1 Million Engagement Ring From Travis Barker

What a rock! Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian on Sunday, October 17, and the massive engagement ring has Us speechless. The 45-year-old Blink 182 drummer set quite the scene on the Montecito, California beach before he popped the question. And while the hundreds of red roses were a sight for a sore eyes, it was the absolutely stunning oval-shaped diamond that was the undeniable star of the show.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Scott Disick Just Unfollowed Kourtney Kardashian On Instagram--Is This The Last Straw For Him And The Famous Family?

Scott Disick is no stranger to controversy and following a breakup earlier this month and being called out for publicly shaming his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, on social media for PDA, Disick is making headlines once again for unfollowing his former flames. Last week, fans noticed that Disick had unfollowed Kardashian, her new beau Travis Barker, and his most recent ex, Amelia Hamlin on Instagram, sparking questions as to what triggered the decision. The father-of-three also went as far as to unfollow Kim and Khloe Kardashian during his Instagram purge, leaving fans wondering what this means of the close bond he once shared with the famous family.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVShowsAce

Khloe Kardashian Rejected From TV For Being Too ‘Racy’

Khloe Kardashian recently did an ad for Good American, her clothing brand, and she took her top off for it. Apparently, it was too racy for TV. Anyone who follows Khloe Kardashian on Instagram knows that she recently posted a topless video of herself. The former Keeping up with the Kardashian star was rolling around in simply a pair of jeans. She held a top/her arm over her chest so that she didn’t actually show anything “bad.”
CELEBRITIES
KXLY

Travis Barker had ‘a really big’ hand in designing Kourtney’s engagement ring

Travis Barker had a “really big” hand in the design of the “flawless” custom oval-shaped engagement ring for his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian. The dazzling diamond was crafted by Lorraine Schwartz, the same jeweller behind the Poosh founder’s sister Kim Kardashian West’s two rings from Kanye West, and her engagement ring from Kris Humphries.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy