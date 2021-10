Kyle Larson might have returned to his dominating ways. He scored the win in the first race in the Round of Eight in the NASCAR Playoffs race at Texas Motor Speedway. The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 looked a little more like a race at a super speedway than an intermediate mile-and-half track. There was a “big one” with just 32 laps completed in the race. The yellow came out after a crash on the backstretch that involved at least 12 cars. Five of the eleven caution periods come in the final 30 laps of the race. One of those accidents included a fiery crash that included an 11 minute red flag.

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO