Detroit man charged for shooting outside bar that killed innocent bystander

DETROIT (WWJ) -- A Detroit man is facing murder and assault charges in connection with a shooting outside of a bar that killed an innocent bystander last month.

Jovin Morice Taylor is facing one count of first degree murder, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and two weapons charges stemming from a shooting in the 6400 block of Woodward Avenue on Sept. 29.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office says Detroit police officers were called to the area of Woodward and Milwaukee around 1:30 a.m. that night on a reported shooting.

When they showed up, officers found 34-year-old Lance Sutherland on the ground in the parking lot, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was ultimately taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The prosecutor’s office says Taylor had gotten into a verbal altercation with a 36-year-old man, whose name has not been disclosed. The altercation turned to violence as Taylor allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired shots.

Sutherland was an innocent bystander and was not involved in the altercation between Taylor and the other man, according to the prosecutor’s office.

It was not clear whether the other man was injured in the shooting.

Taylor was arrested on Oct. 13 and arraigned on Saturday in 36th District Court and remanded to jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 25.