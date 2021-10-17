Overnight house fire in Oshkosh displaces family of four

An overnight fire has completely destroyed a house and displaced an Oshkosh family.

The Oshkosh Fire Department said it was sent to reports of a house fire on Jackson Street at around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. No one was in the house at the time.

Fire crews were on the scene late into the morning due to the extent of damage to the home and the difficulty of getting the fire out on the uppermost floor, the fire department said.

The fire department noted that electrical wires going through the neighborhood would not allow an aerial ladder to be put safely into place. Heavy construction equipment had to be brought in to take down the house in order to completely extinguish the fire. The house is a total loss.

The family of four that lived in the home is being assisted by the American Red Cross. The fire department said the cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.