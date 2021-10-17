CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBC 26 WGBA

Overnight house fire in Oshkosh displaces family of four

By Alice Reid
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02wH6Q_0cU3IYCf00

An overnight fire has completely destroyed a house and displaced an Oshkosh family.

The Oshkosh Fire Department said it was sent to reports of a house fire on Jackson Street at around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. No one was in the house at the time.

Fire crews were on the scene late into the morning due to the extent of damage to the home and the difficulty of getting the fire out on the uppermost floor, the fire department said.

The fire department noted that electrical wires going through the neighborhood would not allow an aerial ladder to be put safely into place. Heavy construction equipment had to be brought in to take down the house in order to completely extinguish the fire. The house is a total loss.

The family of four that lived in the home is being assisted by the American Red Cross. The fire department said the cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC 26 WGBA

3-year-old boy dead after falling into brook in Townsend

A 3-year-old boy died after falling into a brook in the town of Townsend. At about 4 p.m. Thursday, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch Center received a 911 call in reference to 3-year-old boy that had possibly fallen in the McCauslin Brook located off Highway T near East Burnt Dam Road and Cassler Drive in the town of Townsend.
TOWNSEND, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

Man dead, woman injured in Green Bay suicide, attempted murder

The Green Bay Police Department responded to a 911 call after 8:30 p.m. Thursday where two people had reportedly been shot in the 2200 block of Imperial Lane. Officers responded to the area and found a 35-year-old woman injured from a single gunshot wound and a 55-year-old man that was deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man and woman had recently separated but were living near one another. Police say the incident appears to be an attempted murder/suicide situation.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#At This Time#The American Red Cross#Construction Equipment#Electrical Wires#Accident#The Fire Department
NBC 26 WGBA

De Pere Police provide update on East River Trail assault

The De Pere Police Department released the following update Wednesday afternoon regarding the investigation into the East River Rail assault:. At 11:27 a.m. Oct. 5, De Pere Police were dispatched to the East River Trail near Tenmile Drive in De Pere for a missing adult woman. Upon arrival, officers were able to locate the woman near the trail. The woman was a victim of an assault and she was transported to a local hospital. The victim is out of the hospital and recovering with family.
DE PERE, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

Green Bay woman enters plea for hiding son's body in trunk

A Green Bay woman has entered a plea agreement for neglecting her 5-year-old son until he died and hiding his body in the trunk of her car for months. Sagal Hussein pleaded no contest Tuesday in Brown County Circuit Court to multiple charges, including child neglect resulting in death, hiding a child's corpse and neglect.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
554K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy