(WPRI) – Morey Hershgordon, Andy Gresh, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley discuss the big topics before kickoff. The panel also dives into if they think Dak Prescott is a top quarterback in the NFL and which franchise has been more successful? The Patriots or the Cowboys.

To watch more segments from the show, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.