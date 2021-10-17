CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEN Social Blitz: Can the Patriots play poorly and still expect a win?

By Rosie Langello
WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago

(WPRI) – The New England Nation panel answers you questions and comments from social media about the Patriots in this week’s Social Blitz.

To watch more segments from the show, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

