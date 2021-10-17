LOOK: Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright defies gravity to hit epic FG in London

The Jacksonville Jaguars had yet to make a kick on four attempts this season. So when Matthew Wright lined up to kick a 54-yarder against the Miami Dolphins today in London to tie the game, it didn’t feel good.

Even after Wright put his foot to the ball, the kick looked awry. It started off with a wicked hook to the right, making it appear like another badly missed field goal. But, then realizing it was in London, the ball bent back inside to hook in for three points.

It was an epic moment to help tie the game. Afterward, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer could be seen smiling as what could only be described as a surprised, but relieved look on his face.

