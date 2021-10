Nori Smith scored three rushing touchdowns to lead East Brunswick to a 34-7 victory over South Brunswick in Sayreville. The win is the Bears’ (7-1) first win against the Vikings since 2010. East Brunswick, since a loss in the initial game of the season, has reeled-off seven-straight wins and is over .500 for the first time since 2010.

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 55 MINUTES AGO