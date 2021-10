It seems safe to say that the Milwaukee Bucks had their best season in 40 years in 2020-21. A successful trip to the NBA Finals made everything right in the Cream City, giving fans reason to be optimistic about the future. Another reason to be optimistic about the future is simple, and that reason is Giannis Antetokounmpo. Coming off back-to-back MVP awards, Giannis lived up to all expectations last season. Even a devastating injury against Atlanta could not hold him back in the Finals, as he mustered up one of the most courageous runs in recent memory. Oh, and he scored 50 points in Game 6 to clinch the NBA Finals, which unanimously stamped his ticket to earning the illustrious Finals MVP trophy as the Bucks closed out the Phoenix Suns.

