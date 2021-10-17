CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Mindhunter’ Director Urges Fans to Make Noise for Season 3: ‘It Might Actually Happen’

By Ryan Lattanzio
IndieWire
IndieWire
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ldrwc_0cU3GRoK00

Earlier this week, Netflix teased a new project from David Fincher . Fans might have hoped for a third season of “ Mindhunter ,” which ended in 2019… but it was “Voir,” a surprise docuseries of cinema essays. Fincher has said that the prospect of reviving the series about FBI serial killer profilers is probably dead , but Academy Award-winning director Asif Kapadia , who helmed two episodes of Season 1, is suggesting that fan upheaval could turn Season 3 into a reality.

“Audiences around the world need let @netflix know that there is a real interest & demand for Season 3 of @MINDHUNTER_ if you make enough noise, It might actually happen…. #DavidFincher #mindhunter,” the “Amy” filmmaker wrote on Twitter. See below.

Other directors on the series executive produced by Fincher included Tobias Lindholm, Andrew Dominik, and Carl Franklin.

Back in 2020 , Fincher said, “Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was an expensive show. We talked about ‘Finish ‘Mank’ and then see how you feel,’ but I honestly don’t think we’re going to be able to do it for less than I did Season 2. And on some level, you have to be realistic about dollars have to equal eyeballs.”

Fincher also noted that “‘Mindhunter’ was a lot for me,” adding that for more than three years he spent six to seven months a year in Pittsburgh to work on the series. “We had done the first season of ‘Mindhunter’ without a showrunner, with me pinch-hitting on a week-by-week basis. We started getting scripts for the second season, and I ended up looking at what was written and deciding I didn’t like any of it. So we tossed it and started over.”

Fincher plans to begin production on his next film, “The Killer,” in Paris next month. “Voir” will premiere at AFI FEST (November 10 through 14), though no streaming date has been confirmed yet.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Darren Aronofsky Says He Still Gets ‘the Best Hate Mail Ever’ Because of ‘Mother!’

Darren Aronofsky’s “Mother!” went off like a bomb in late summer 2017, incensing viewers for its unruly, free-flowing storyline, Biblical allegories, environmental protest, and chaotic violence. In the film, Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem play a wife and husband who are also meant to represent Mother Earth and God (or whatever creation figure you ascribe to), and their sprawling house, as it becomes overrun by rowdy houseguests, turns into an apocalyptic nightmare-scape meant to represent the destruction of the planet and its resources. Because of its weighty ambitions, the movie has inspired fierce reactions, even four years later. As Aronofsky revealed...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Chameleon Street’: Wendell B. Harris on His Long-‘Suppressed’ Sundance Winner and His Lost Hollywood Years

When Wendell B. Harris Jr. made his first — and, even three decades on, still only — film, “Chameleon Street,” he offered up a scrappy and brilliant debut venture. Based on the incredible true story of Black con artist William Douglas Street, Jr., a man of high intelligence but little formal education, the film follows its genius con man (played by Harris himself) as he sneaks into Yale, pretends to be a French foreign-exchange student, lands a job with “Time,” works as a lawyer, and even performs a stunning number of operations as a surgeon, before eventually being caught. A witty and...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Night Teeth’ Review: Netflix’s Baffling Vampire Thriller Lacks More Than Just Bite

“Night Teeth” never met a long-winded piece of exposition it didn’t love. As its neon-colored opening credits slip by, star Debby Ryan’s narration introduces the audience to a secret world of vampires. They are very real, she says, with a long-held, tenuous truce between the bloodsuckers and the humans keeping the bad stuff at bay. Most stories, books, films, and TV shows get the details wrong. And then she goes on, and on: Her early promise to tell a new story becomes an excuse to unspool the many (many) rules that dictate this world. Vampires can’t let humans know they exist;...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

John Boyega Shock: Star Wars Actor Gets Recast After Abandoning $25 Million Netflix Project

John Boyega reportedly left everyone hanging during the production of his supposed Netflix film. Star Wars actor John Boyega is already no stranger to controversy and over the past year alone, the British-Nigerian actor was the subject of several news headlines following his much-talked-about battle with Disney and Lucasfilm over their treatment of BIPOC actors like him. That issue has already been resolved when he and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy had a serious discussion about his grievances.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Fincher
Person
Andrew Dominik
Person
Carl Franklin
epicstream.com

Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet Reunion Happening Soon? Titanic Stars Reportedly 'In Talks' To Make A Documentary With Avatar Director James Cameron

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet garnered global fame after they appeared in the 1997 record-breaking film Titanic. The American epic romance and disaster movie received numerous accolades and remained the highest-grossing film of all time until James Cameron’s Avatar.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Peacemaker’ Trailer: John Cena’s Superpowered HBO Max Series Gets Supersized New Look

James Gunn has become one of the biggest names in superhero filmmaking thanks to “The Suicide Squad” and the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies. Now, the director is turning his eyes to streaming television via “Peacemaker,” HBO Max’s upcoming John Cena-led TV series. HBO Max unveiled the trailer for “Peacemaker” during DC FanDome on October 16. Cena first portrayed the character, a nationalist killer who loves peace so much that he “doesn’t care how many men, women, and children he has to kill to get it,” in Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad,” which premiered in August. In the film, Peacemaker, real name...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Ambulance’ Trailer: Michael Bay Directs Jake Gyllenhaal in a Ticking-Clock Action Frenzy

Universal Pictures has released the first official trailer for “Ambulance,” the latest action thriller from “Transformers” helmer Michael Bay. A remake of a 2005 Danish film of the same name directed by Laurits Munch-Petersen, Bay’s movie stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The two actors play a pair of bank robbers who hijack an ambulance, operated by a paramedic (Mexican actress Eiza González) and carrying a patient in critical condition. The big-budget action title wrapped shooting in March 2021 and is slated for a theatrical release on February 18, 2022. Set in Los Angeles over the course of a single...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Pittsburgh#Academy Award#Afi Fest
IndieWire

How RED Cameras Changed Filmmaking as We Know It

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Digital filmmaking was mostly resigned to DSLR, until RED digital came into the picture. The camera company quickly became a favorite among directors and cinematographers, including Steven Soderbergh, one of the earliest to use a RED camera when he shot both installments of “Che” in 2008. Given the hefty price tag, RED cameras are too pricey to buy for some indie filmmakers — other...
PHOTOGRAPHY
GamesRadar+

Mindhunter director David Fincher reveals new Netflix docuseries Voir

Netflix and Mindhunter director David Fincher are teaming up for a new docuseries titled Voir, which will consist of various visual essays in celebration of cinema. The streaming giant recently teased "something special" was on the way from David Fincher, which lead fans to speculate about a potential new season of Mindhunter or a movie that finally adapts one of the director's Fight Club comic book meta-sequels (OK, that might've just been us), but alas, the newly revealed project is something altogether different. It's unclear from the teaser trailer and description exactly what to expect from Voir, but it'll make its premiere at AFI Fest before hitting Netflix in the near future.
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

Kapadia: “Mindhunter” Fans Make Some Noise

Netflix teased a new David Fincher project last week which got the “Mindhunter” fanbase excited… until it was revealed to be a visual essay doco series celebrating cinema and titled “Voir”. So, not the announcement of a third season of the acclaimed crime thriller series they were hoping for. “Mindhunter”...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
IndieWire

‘Succession’ Review: Season 3 Premiere Rings the Bell on the Roy Family Title Fight — Spoilers

[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “Succession” Season 3, Episode 1, “Secession.”] The Roy family has returned, and already they’re taking up chunks of premium real estate. Aside from the profiles, prominent billboards, HBO’s coveted Sunday night timeslot, and all the other hallmarks befitting the long-awaited emergence of TV’s only good show, “Succession” Season 3 starts with its split family in flight, and ends with the top two shit-stirrers in seemingly opposite straits: Kendall (Jeremy Strong) thinks he’s sitting pretty, while Logan (Brian Cox) goes sprinting into the Sarajevan night, searching for whatever next move might save him. In...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘The Trip’ Review: Noomi Rapace Kicks Ass in Rip-Roaring Norwegian Dark Comedy

[Editor’s note: The following review contains major spoilers for “The Trip (Onde Dager).”] In real life, when married people say they think about murdering their spouse, most don’t actually mean it. In Tommy Wirkola’s devilishly fun black comedy “The Trip” (Norwegian title: “Onde Dager”), they do. Landing somewhere in a delicious Venn diagram between thriller, horror, and comedy, “The Trip” is a fast-paced joy ride that should make even the squeamish delight in a little bloodbath. (Since much of the fun comes from an endless parade of rabbits Wirkola pulls out of his insane hat, knowing too much about the action...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Trying’ Is the British Apple TV+ Series Ready to Fill the ‘Ted Lasso’ Void

[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine, IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.] Where to Watch ‘Trying’: Apple TV+ Maybe it’s trite to call couples a “team,” but if there’s one current TV couple that really earns such a description, it’s Jason Ross and Nikki Newman from the Apple TV+ series “Trying.” It makes sense, given how much of the show so far is based around the two making an attempt (few series sport a title as thesaurus-prompting as this one) to grow their family. After finding out they can’t conceive on their own, Nikki and Jason begin the lengthy adoption process....
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘You’ Season 3: How the Netflix Hit Has Grown Since Its Early Days on Lifetime — Spoilers

[Editor’s Note: The following article contains spoilers for “You” Season 3, including the prior two seasons.] “You” probably didn’t see this coming. What initially looked like another frothy, late-night soap from Lifetime is now firmly established as a perennial critics’ favorite and a Netflix hit? Yeah, we didn’t either. And while this could be the result of our quarantine brains over-bingeing on everything, Season 3 of “You” is damn near perfect. Finally, it seems that our favorite serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) has become a fully fledged antihero — and it took three seasons to find a bit of empathy...
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Y: The Last Man season 2 might happen at HBO Max

You may have heard that Y: The Last Man, the sci-fi series based on the comic of the same name, has been cancelled. Well, the filmmakers behind it are looking for a new home, and streaming service HBO Max is reportedly a possibility. The Hollywood Reporter has spoken to a...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy