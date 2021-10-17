CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Parish, LA

Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office arrest woman who killed driver in July crash

By Trinity Velazquez
WGNO
WGNO
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xeGvl_0cU3GP2s00

LIVINGSTON, La (BRPROUD) — A woman has been arrested in connection to the fatal crash that killed a Denham Springs woman on July 22, 2021.

The fatal crash killed 35-year-old Brittany Costello. Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) assisted Killian Police Department in the investigation of the two-vehicle crash. On Sunday, LSPO Sheriff Jason Ard announced the arrest of the other driver, Kelli Lemoine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EPiUH_0cU3GP2s00
Photo courtesy of Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the surviving driver lost control of her vehicle and crossed the center line before striking the victim’s vehicle,” Ard said.

Lemoine was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges of vehicular homicide, reckless operation, driving under suspension, and an outstanding bench warrant. Lemoine’s bond was set at $102,797.00 and was paid out.

