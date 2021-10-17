CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams active vs. Baltimore Ravens

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oCI9W_0cU3G7UH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Em5tC_0cU3G7UH00

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is active for Sunday’s game against the host Baltimore Ravens .

Williams, 27, declared himself good to go after testing his injured knee during pregame warmups. He sat out all three practices this week due to what coach Brandon Staley labeled as swelling in his knee.

The fifth-year wideout leads the NFL with six touchdown receptions. He also leads the team in receptions yards (471), while his 31 receptions are three shy of the club lead (Keenan Allen).

While Williams is active for Sunday’s game, the Chargers (4-1) ruled linebacker Drue Tranquill, quarterback Easton Stick, safety Nasir Adderley, running back Larry Rountree, offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes, tight end Tre’ McKitty and defensive lineman Forrest Merrill as inactive.

Tackle Ronnie Stanley, wide receiver Sammy Watkins, running back Ty’Son Williams, safety Ar’Darius Washington, linebacker Jaylon Ferguson and defensive tackle Broderick Washington are inactive for the Ravens (4-1).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FACew_0cU3G7UH00
–Field Level Media

