CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

See inside ‘The Office’ Experience, a two-story immersive exhibit

By Tom Barnas
PIX11
PIX11
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oqFkN_0cU3G1Bv00

CHICAGO ( WGN ) – Jim, Pam, Michael and the rest of “The Office” crew at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company live on in streaming glory – and at the new “The Office” Experience.

“The Office” Experience, which opened up Friday in Chicago, transports fans of the sitcom to Dunder Mifflin. Visitors can fully immerse themselves in the largest official interactive fan experience to date.

The experience starts in a recreation of the business park’s parking lot.

Tennessee’s ‘Schitt’s Creek’ on sale for $725,000

The two-story exhibit features 17 rooms filled with original props and costumes. The spot-on set recreations include the outside of Scranton Business Park, the main open office, Michael’s office, Pam’s desk, Ryan’s closet, and even the annex.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XKpm8_0cU3G1Bv00
The view from Pam’s desk (Photo: Tom Barnas / WGN-TV)

There are hidden details everywhere you look, from the notes on the whiteboard to the emails left open on people’s desks. If you pick up the phone, you may hear the voice of a character speaking to you.

“If you’re a fan, you can spend hours just in this little pen,” said one of the organizers behind the experience.

(See the video at the top of this story for a full walk-through and a closer look.)

Along the way are glass cases filled with real props and costumes from the show, like Dundee trophies and a Princess Unicorn doll.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KafKC_0cU3G1Bv00
Easter eggs await you in The Office Experience (Photo: Tom Barnas / WGN-TV)

Other fun Instagram-worthy spots include Kevin’s Chili Spill, Beach Day, and a whole experience devoted to the love story of Pam and Jim — complete with a timeline of their romance and a spot at Niagara Falls and the recreation of the wedding chapel.

“The Office” Experience debuts in Chicago but will tour to other U.S. locations in the future.

For information on timed ticket entry and the experience, click here . General admission starts at $37.50.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Meet Park Slope’s newest sensation: Penny the painting pig

An abstract artist in Park Slope is getting lot of attention for her unique paintings. She doesn’t use a brush, but hooves and her snout instead. The artist is a 5-month-old teacup pig named Penny. She has been painting for three months and is expected to grow to 50 pounds. Now, illustrator Amber Alvarez is […]
ANIMALS
PIX11

The Milleridge Inn on Long Island becomes haunted house this Halloween

JERICHO, N.Y.  — For some, a trip to a haunted house is a Halloween tradition, and the historic Milleridge Inn in Jericho, Long Island is outfitted with some of the scariest skeletons, ghouls, goblins and other creatures of the night in its Haunted House of Horrors. The restaurant and colonial village dates back to the […]
JERICHO, NY
PIX11

‘Bosom Buddies’ Actor Peter Scolari dead at 66: reports

NEW YORK — “Bosom Buddies” Actor Peter Scolari died Friday morning after a two-year battle with cancer, according to reports. He was 66. His longtime manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky at Wright Entertainment confirmed the actor’s death to Variety and Deadline. Scolari was known for his roles in “Bosom Buddies” alongside Tom Hanks and for the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
State
Tennessee State
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
City
Tennessee, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
PIX11

The Montclair Film Festival returns for its 10th year

MONTCLAIR, N.J. — The 10th annual Montclair Film Festival opened Thursday night, Oct. 21 in New Jersey. Over the next week, there will be plenty of films and events for locals to check out. Bob Feinberg, the festival’s co-founder and board chairman, joined the PIX11 Morning News on Friday to give us an insider’s look at […]
MONTCLAIR, NJ
PIX11

‘Project Runway’ contestant breaks down what ‘tomorrow’s fashion’ looks like

NEW YORK — Bravo’s Emmy-winning competition series “Project Runway” is famously cutthroat. Luckily, contestant is no stranger to working hard to achieve her dreams. Russian-born designer Kristina Kharlashkina was encouraged to pursue art by her parents. Originally, she trained and competed as a ballroom dancer before making the move to the fashion world. After graduating […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

SoHo group studies quality of life issues — and counts honking cars

SOHO, Manhattan — As the city returns from the pandemic, people are coming back in cars.  While transit carries more people, the number of vehicles on the road has increased and recently surpassed 2019 levels by a few percent.  You can also tell by listening to the sound of honking.  SoHo Broadway Initiative has just […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wgn#The Office#Instagram#Chili Spill
PIX11

Winning $46,000 lottery ticket sold at East Harlem store

NEW YORK — What would you do with $46,000? A winning Take 5 Lottery ticket was sold this week at a store in East Harlem. The ticket, worth $46,480, was purchased at Beck’s Wine & Spirits on First Avenue, according to the New York Lottery. You can check your Take 5 ticket numbers at nylottery.ny.gov. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Versatile voiceover actress Kimiko Glenn talks reprising ‘Baby Shark’ role

NEW YORK — Actress Kimiko Glenn may best be known for her live action role in Netflix’s hit series “Orange is the New Black,” but the versatile talent has also made a name for herself in the animation world. From Oscar-winning phenomenon “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse” to “Bojack Horseman,” Glenn is no stranger to captivating […]
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
PIX11

How do prop guns lead to real deaths on movie sets?

Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of a Western and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in what he called a “tragic accident.” The director of the movie, Joel Souza, was also injured. A spokesperson for Baldwin said a prop gun with blanks misfired, and a spokesman for the Santa Fe County sheriff […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

CA teacher placed on leave after video shows her imitating Native American dance, wearing headdress

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (The Hill) – A Southern California high school teacher has been placed on leave after a viral video posted Wednesday showed her wearing a fake Native American headdress while chanting and dancing. The footage showed the teacher at John W. North High School in Riverside Unified School District donning a fake feather headdress while chanting […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
PIX11

PIX11

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy