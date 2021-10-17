CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulldog kickers split with Southwestern

midkansasonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcPherson College’s men’s soccer team spotted Southwestern College an early goal here Saturday before charging back for a 4-1 victory at Paul Family Field at McPherson Stadium. The Builders grabbed a 1-0 lead early in the first half, but the Bulldogs came back with a vengeance, scoring 3 times...

www.midkansasonline.com

