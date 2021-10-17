Bulldog kickers split with Southwestern

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team lost their match against Southwestern University last night 2-5. The Mountaineers hit the road last night and traveled to Georgetown, Texas, to play a conference match against Southwestern University. Schreiner got out to a rough start as the Pirates scored three unanswered goals in the first 25 minutes of the match. However, the Mountaineers found some life early in the second half, as freshman #9 Chloe Mills Made a great run a scored the first goal of the match for Schreiner. The goal also came from a beautiful pass up field from Kourtney Rosales who was credited with the assist on the play. This was Mills’ first collegiate goal scored, as she now joins the FOUR other freshman goal scorers this season. Unfortunately, Southwestern would go on to score another goal shortly after to push the Pirates lead back up to 1-4. That wouldn’t be the end for the Mountaineers offense though. in the 80th minute, sophomore Myranda Palacios lined up for a Penalty Kick a sunk it into the bottom right corner of the net, scoring Schreiner’s second goal of the evening. This was also Palacios’ first collegiate goal scored.

