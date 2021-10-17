CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Get Ready for Emotions to Run High in Tonight’s New Episode

By Lauren Boisvert
 6 days ago
NCIS: Los Angeles writers are tackling some topical issues in the new episode, premiering tonight, Sunday, Oct. 17. Episode 2 is titled “Fukushu,” which means “revenge” or “vengeance” in Japanese, which should give fans a clue as to what we’re dealing with.

According to the episode synopsis, a Japanese-American Vietnam veteran is the victim of a hate crime, and it greatly affects the team. Marty Deeks, for one, looks completely shocked when Kensi tells him about the case. “More than anything I’m just sad. I’m deeply sad,” he says when the two are in the car in a new peek at the episode.

It hits home for Fatima, who shares her own experiences with racism as a Muslim woman. “I’m sick of the hate on the streets right now,” she tells Sam Hanna. “The last few years, wearing the hijab, I’ve had some really awful things yelled at me.”

Emotions are going to run high throughout the episode, that’s for sure. We’ll see our favorite characters deal with topics they usually don’t deal with this closely; that’s a deliberate choice by the writers. They’re taking these hot-button issues and putting their characters through the wringer by forcing them into uncomfortable situations. It was most likely a challenge for the writers to create these situations respectfully, and it’ll be a challenge for the actors to portray them as well.

All we can hope for in this new episode is that justice prevails like it always does on NCIS: Los Angeles. The characters are going to be wrung out emotionally at the end, but it’ll be worth it all to put some evil people behind bars.

‘NCIS’: Los Angeles: Could Deeks Be Leaving the Show?

Eric Christian Olsen has a new project in the works, and could this mean a split from NCIS: Los Angeles? His new series is called Rescue: MIA, joining a long list of first responder-inspired shows like 9-1-1 and Chicago Fire. Olsen is planning to executive produce the show, which means he may have to step away from NCIS.

According to Deadline, the show will center around a family of legacy first responders in Miami who rescue citizens from emergencies and disasters. Meanwhile, their family secrets threaten to tear them apart. So, not only is it a first responder series, it’ll be a complex family drama as well.

Juan Carlos Coto is writing the series; Coto has previously worked on 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star. Along with Olsen, James Hanlon will executive produce. Hanlon worked on 16 episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles; for this series, he could draw on his experience of being a former NYC firefighter during 9/11.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs tonight, Sunday, Oct. 17, at 9:30 on CBS.

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen’s New Show Has Connection to ‘Chicago Fire’

In case you missed the news, Outsiders, “NCIS: Los Angeles” star Eric Christian Olsen has a new TV show and it’s related to “Chicago Fire.”. Olsen, who plays Marty Deeks on the CBS crime drama, is executive producer for “Rescue: MIA.” The show is set to air on CBS, so how can it be connected with one of NBC’s “One Chicago” franchise shows?
LOS ANGELES, CA
