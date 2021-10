The deadline for the Spurs to sign Lonnie Walker to an extension of his rookie scale contract is 5 p.m. Monday, but the fourth-year guard said he isn’t sweating it. “I’m keeping it on the back burner, just worrying about the game,” Walker said after practice Sunday. “Let my agency and what I’ve done put forth the effort, and whatever happens, happens. Just got to praise the man above.”

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO