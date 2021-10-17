CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DRAM Prices Projected to Enter Period of Downswing as Demand Lags Behind Supply

Cover picture for the articleDRAM contract prices are likely to exit a bullish period that lasted three quarters and be on the downswing in the fourth quarter of 2021 at a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline of 3-8%, according to TrendForce. This decline can be attributed to not only the declining procurement activities of DRAM buyers going...

Related
PC Perspective

News Of A DRAM Price Correction Comes Fourth

Good news for those looking for a memory upgrade, for DRAM will be the one and only component expected to experience a price drop in the near future. The Register quotes Nanya in their news today, there are other memory manufacturers expressing the same opinion so it does seem likely that memory prices will be dropping. It is agreed there is currently an oversupply, the disagreement seems to be if this will be a small price correction or a large one.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

DRAM-Maker Expects Price Correction by End of 2021

During Taiwan's Nanya Technology Corporation's Q3 results presentation last Friday, president Dr. Pei-Ing Lee said he expects DRAM pricing to undergo a downwards correction by year end, compensating from recent DRAM pricing increases on a global level. This stems from the current market and supply chain conditions, which might actually be conspiring towards this predicted decline.
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

World's fourth-largest DRAM-maker says cheaper memory prices are coming

Forward-looking: While the chip crisis isn't going away for some time, it's starting to look more likely that we'll at least see DRAM prices fall over the next few months. According to the world's fourth-largest memory maker, a "correction" is coming later in 2021. As reported by The Register, the...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

DRAM prices are set for major drop off

Taiwan's Nanya Technology Corporation, the world's fourth-largest memory maker, has predicted a drop in DRAM prices in late 2021, according to reports. Reporting on Nanya’s briefing to announce the company’s Q3 results, The Register says Nanya’s president Dr. Pei-Ing Lee pointed out that while sales of consumer electronics, servers, and smartphone sectors remain healthy, there was a fall in demand.
ELECTRONICS
Electronic Engineering Times

Global PC Shipments Record Sixth Consecutive Quarter of Growth

Article By : Counterpoint Technology Market Research. Global PC shipments marked their sixth consecutive year-on-year growth in the third quarter of 2021 at 84.2 million units. Global PC shipments marked their sixth consecutive year-on-year (YoY) growth in the third quarter of 2021 at 84.2 million units. This came despite the...
MARKETS
Electronic Engineering Times

Global PC Shipments Up 1% in 3Q 2021

Article By : Gartner Inc. Global PC shipments totaled 84.1 million units in the third quarter of 2021, up by 1% year-on-year, according to Gartner. Global PC shipments totaled 84.1 million units in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 1% from the third quarter of 2020, according to preliminary results by Gartner Inc. As COVID-19 vaccines become more widely available, consumer and educational spending began to shift away from PCs to other priorities, slowing momentum in the market.
RETAIL
FOXBusiness

Micron stock drops after report warns DRAM prices set to fall

Micron Technology Inc. shares tumbled to a 10.5-month low Tuesday after a report said prices for DRAM memory chips will fall next year as supply is set to outstrip demand. The Boise, Idaho-based Micron was responsible for 23% of global DRAM revenue in the first quarter of 2021. Ticker Security...
BOISE, ID
