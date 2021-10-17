CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Herbst Finishes 12th at Texas

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Race Winner: John Hunter Nemechek of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Austin Cindric of Team Penske (Ford) Stage 2 Winner: John Hunter Nemechek of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Overview:. After a 200-lap battle in the Lone Star State, Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy team...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Speedway Digest

Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Texas NXS Advance

• While Riley Herbst is out of the championship picture, there is still one big goal he aims to achieve during the final four NASCAR Xfinity Series races of 2021. A mechanical issue last Saturday at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval prevented Herbst from advancing to the Round of 8, but the driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) seeks personal advancement by securing his first career Xfinity Series win. That drive starts anew this Saturday in the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. Texas is a 1.5-mile oval and one of the many intermediate tracks on the Xfinity Series calendar. Herbst has shown strength on intermediates, most notably with a pair of runner-up finishes – March 2020 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, and July 2020 at Kentucky Motor Speedway in Sparta. He has finished among the top-15 in 25 of his 38 starts on intermediate-style tracks.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Hunt Brothers Pizza Racing: Kevin Harvick Texas Advance

● Kevin Harvick has a stout track record at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, especially in his time since joining Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) in 2014. In his last 13 NASCAR Cup Series races at the 1.5-mile oval – all of which have come with SHR – Harvick has only one finish outside of the top-10. That lone result came in last year’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 when Harvick finished 16th after his No. 4 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang slipped off turn two while leading and brushed the outside wall as a heavy mist made the track slick. In the 12 races prior, Harvick scored nine top-fives, three of which were wins while three others were second-place results.
TEXAS STATE
Richmond.com

Fast Thoughts for Oct. 20: Kyle Larson closing on Jeff Gordon's record for laps led; Denny Hamlin gets gritty to escape Texas with 11th-place finish

1 How fast has Kyle Larson been this season? He’s within striking distance of the record for laps led in a 36-race season. With three events remaining, Larson is assured of competing for the NASCAR Cup championship on Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway. His eight wins are at least double any other driver in the garage, and they’re two more than the six he claimed in seven seasons combined at Chip Ganassi Racing. Though he could become the first driver since Jimmie Johnson in 2007 to reach double digits in the win column, Larson is also on the back bumper of Jeff Gordon’s 2,320 laps led in his title-winning 2001 campaign, when NASCAR made the move to the 36-race schedule. Kevin Harvick led 2,294 laps in 2015 but finished second in that year’s championship race behind Kyle Busch. Larson ranks third with 2,267 laps led in 33 starts this year, and he’s heading to Kansas Speedway, yet another intermediate track where Hendrick Motorsports has dominated in 2021. “I led a lot more laps today than I thought I would, so yeah, it’s definitely a goal of mine,” Larson after Sunday’s win at Texas. “I think somewhere in the back of my mind, it’s a goal. It’s not something I am upset about if I don’t lead any laps in a race or anything, but once I am leading, I want to stay in the lead to help catch that record or whatever. But you have to have a fast race car to do that, and our race car has been really good all season long. ... Hopefully, these next few weeks are a lot like today.”
TEXAS STATE
12thman.com

Texas A&M Finishes Fourth at SMU Classic

DALLAS – The Texas A&M men's swimming & diving team placed fourth with 255 points at the SMU Classic on Saturday afternoon at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center. Sophomore Victor Povzner placed first in the 1-meter (314.85), posting the highest finish at the SMU Classic for the Maroon & White.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lone Star, TX
State
Texas State
City
Austin, TX
Speedway Digest

Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Texas Motor Speedway

– Starting Position; 22-year-old Kaz Grala of Boston, Mass. will start the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 from the 32nd position at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS). Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup was calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Custer Rebounds for 19th at Texas

Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-105):. ● Cole Custer started 20th and finished 23rd. ● The No. 41 Feeding America®/Wow Wow Classic Waffles Ford...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Hill Finishes NXS Campaign With 20th-Place Run at Texas

Austin Hill closed out his 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) campaign with a 20th-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) on Saturday afternoon. The driver of the No. 61 Toyota Tsusho Toyota Supra ran inside the top-10 for a significant portion of the day but was hampered by a flat tire past the halfway mark. The result was Hill’s best in two NXS starts at TMS and will finish his season by chasing the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series owners’ title with two races remaining.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Cindric
Person
Daniel Hemric
Person
A.j. Allmendinger
Person
John Hunter Nemechek
Person
Riley Herbst
Speedway Digest

The NASCAR Foundation Reveals Finalists for the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award

The NASCAR Foundation announced today its four finalists for the 11th annual Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award. Each volunteer represents a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of kids in different racing communities across our nation. The announcement was made on Fox Sports NASCAR Race Hub ahead of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway (Sunday, Oct. 17 on NBC, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
CHARITIES
Speedway Digest

John Hunter Nemechek Two Steps to Texas Win Featured

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs continued at Texas Motor Speedway today, as the Round of 8 kicked off. Surprisingly, none of the 8 drivers fighting for the championship title claimed the win at Texas. Instead, John Hunter Nemechek stole the checkered flag at the end of the 200-lap event. The victory marks Nemechek’s second career Xfinity Series win.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Ford#Texas Motor Speedway
Speedway Digest

RCR NCS Post Race Report - Texas Motor Speedway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Team Show Grit and Determination at Texas Motor Speedway. “I love Texas Motor Speedway, and our entire Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet team came here this weekend with the goal of backing up our performance from 2020 and finding Victory Lane. Things just didn’t fall that way. We ran in the top-10 early in Stage 1, but we were too tight to stay up there. Even though we threw the kitchen sink at our No. 3 Chevy during pit stops, our Chevy never got dialed in to my liking. The day became even harder with a couple of cut right-rear tires, and untimely cautions that caused us to fall off the lead lap. Our team never gave up, though, and we were able to fight our way back from two laps down. By the last restart, we were too loose. It definitely made things interesting. We worked hard to finish 14th. I’m proud of everyone on this Richard Childress Racing team for sticking with it today.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Wmr at Ventura Claims Another New Winner With Randy Moody Taking the Checkered Flag

Ventura’s Randy Moody returned to car racing and returned to victory lane as the newest winner in Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction on Saturday night at Ventura Raceway. Moody has several wins of the years in TQ Midget and Sprint Car competition along with a successful motorcycle racing career. His return to competition after several years came aboard Kevin Felkins’ No. 35s.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Bobby McCarty, Carson Kvapil score wins, earn championships in CARS Tour season finale Saturday at South Boston Speedway

Bobby McCarty of Kernersville, North Carolina became the first three-time Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car division champion in the series’ history and Carson Kvapil of Mooresville, North Carolina earned his first CARS Tour Super Late Model crown, with both drivers scoring wins in Saturday night’s season-ending Autos By Nelson 250 presented by Bojangles at South Boston Speedway.
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Speedway Digest

Three Takeaways from Michelin GT Challenge At VIR

VIRginia International Raceway provided the perfect backdrop for thrills, spills and twists of fate throughout all four IMSA series that competed over the weekend. There were plenty of highlights, heartaches and what-ifs to go around. Here are three takeaways from the weekend:. Three’s Company: Drivers are fond of saying it...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Telford and Garcia Racing Fulfill Pensacola Dream With 2021 Snowflake 100

Middleton, Idaho’s Zach Telford, age 17, continues a season full of exciting debuts when he partners with Garcia Racing for the Allen Turner Snowflake 100 on December 4th in Pensacola, FL. Telford and Garcia have already announced plans to compete for the 2022 SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour championship and will use the competition level at the nation’s premier Pro Late Model race at Five Flags Speedway as a tune-up for an ambitious season.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
368K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy