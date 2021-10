Dear Dr. Roach: Why is it that no matter what time a surgery is scheduled, the rule is “no food or drink after midnight”? My recent procedure was scheduled for 12:30 p.m. I was told I could have no food after midnight. My procedure would take two hours and recovery was for two hours. That’s over 16 hours without eating! When I told the scheduler that I would have a sick headache due to no food for 16 hours, I was told that was the policy. Period. No food after midnight. “Besides,” she said, “they will give you something to eat in recovery.”

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO