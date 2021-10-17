Packers vs. Bears, Week 6 2021: Live game updates & discussion

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears will play in an NFC North matchup on Sunday. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and make a Packers-Bears prediction and pick. The Packers (4-1) and Bears (3-2) will meet for the first time this season in Week 6. Aaron Rodgers is back to at or near his MVP form from 2021, and the Packers have rolled to 4-1 record so far this season. Justin Fields is 2-1 as the Bears starting quarterback, and has done enough to win without setting the Bears back for the most part since taking over the job. Rodgers and the Packers will go for their fifth straight win on Sunday, while Chicago will look to knock them off and protect their home field, taking first place of the NFC North in the process.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO