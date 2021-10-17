CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers vs. Bears, Week 6 2021: Live game updates & discussion

By Evan "Tex" Western
Acme Packing Company
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEventually, he delivered. Mason Crosby’s rough day last Sunday in Cincinnati has been well-documented here at Acme Packing Company, but he came through for the Green Bay Packers — finally — late in overtime with a 49-yard game-winning field goal. Seven days later, the...

www.acmepackingcompany.com

CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
CBS Seattle

Bears-Buccaneers Preview: Chicago ‘Very Smart In How They Use Justin Fields,’ Says CBS Sports’ Phil Simms

(CBS Chicago) — Aaron Rodgers still owns the Chicago Bears. He said as much to the crowd at Soldier Field Sunday afternoon, after once again proving it on the field. The Green Bay Packers quarterback torched the Bears for two touchdown passes, while going 17-23 for 195 yards. He ran in another touchdown, as the Packers topped the Bears, 24-14. Rodgers’ counterpart Justin Fields’ numbers weren’t that much worse — 16-27 for 174 yards, with 1 TD and 1 interception — but there was no confusing the promising rookie with the Hall of Fame-worthy veteran. Fields will meet another legend this...
NFL
chatsports.com

Game Preview: Week 5 Green Bay Packers vs Cincinnati Bengals

The Green Bay Packers have won their last 3 games. That is what you call a winning streak. They have a chance to make it four in a row when they visit the Cincinnati Bengals for a noon kickoff on Sunday. The Bengals are a good team, currently 3-1 and 2-0 at home so this will be no easy task for the Packers. In this game preview is everything that you need to know about this Sunday afternoon matchup.
NFL
Aaron Rodgers
USA Today

Packers vs. Bengals live stream, time, viewing info for Week 5

The Cincinnati Bengals host the Green Bay Packers in Week 5, once again appearing on a Fox broadcast in the 1 p.m. ET Sunday timeslot. Those Bengals enter the game much healthier than they did a week ago during a win over Jacksonville. The team also expects a full-capacity crowd for what has become the season’s most expensive ticket.
NFL
zonecoverage.com

THE PACKER CHRONICLES: It's Packers - Bears week, not Bears - Packers

Mitch Widmeier dives right into Packers – Bears week. Darnell Mooney jumps right into the “rivalry” with his comments. Elgton Jenkins and Josh Myers should be back for Green Bay. Is this even a rivalry anymore?. A look around the NFC North. Game prediction. Follow and leave a review for...
NFL
FanSided

3 players Packers must shut down vs. Bears in Week 6

The Green Bay Packers are on the road for the second straight week, this time making a trip to Solider Field in Chicago to play everybody’s least favorite division rival, the Bears. In each of the last two seasons, the Packers have swept the Bears – beating them in both games in the regular season. The last victory the Bears scored over the Packers came back on December 16, 2018.
NFL
thelines.com

Packers Vs. Bears Betting Odds

The weather forecast for Chicago on Sunday is dry (clear sky) but windy (17 mph), with a high temperature of 63 degrees Fahrenheit (as of 2:17 PM on October 13). 24.0 (13) Points/Gm 20.0 (7) 0.39 (14) Points/Play 0.32 (7) 347.6 (22) Yards/Gm 331.8 (8) 261.8 (17) Pass Yards/Gm 255.8...
NFL
windycitygridiron.com

Bears vs Packers: Oh no not you again game preview!

Here they come. The hated rival. The team that has caused so much heartache and emotional pain on Chicago over the last 30 years. And really the one man at the helm of it all. It was bad the first time I can’t stand it twice. Unfortunately, it’s been more...
NFL
USA Today

Here's the broadcast map for Bears vs. Packers in Week 6

The Chicago Bears will host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, where Chicago will be looking to take a lead in the NFC North and for its first win against Green Bay since 2018. The Bears have momentum on their side following a 20-9 upset win over the Las Vegas Raiders, where all three phases contributed. The defense contained a high-powered offense and added to their sack total. The offense leaned on a strong run game and rookie quarterback Justin Fields made plays when he had to. Then there was Cairo Santos, who came up clutch with two field goals in the fourth quarter.
NFL
ClutchPoints

NFL odds: Packers vs. Bears Week 6 prediction, odds, pick, and more

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears will play in an NFC North matchup on Sunday. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and make a Packers-Bears prediction and pick. The Packers (4-1) and Bears (3-2) will meet for the first time this season in Week 6. Aaron Rodgers is back to at or near his MVP form from 2021, and the Packers have rolled to 4-1 record so far this season. Justin Fields is 2-1 as the Bears starting quarterback, and has done enough to win without setting the Bears back for the most part since taking over the job. Rodgers and the Packers will go for their fifth straight win on Sunday, while Chicago will look to knock them off and protect their home field, taking first place of the NFC North in the process.
NFL
Acme Packing Company

Signing Quinton Dunbar: What it means for the Green Bay Packers defense

After seeing Jaire Alexander get placed on IR, the Green Bay Packers went on to sign former Washington Football Team and Seattle Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar to their practice squad. While everything points to the fact that this was a depth-based move, still it wasn't a bad move for the...
NFL
Acme Packing Company

Packers’ Aaron Rodgers couldn’t recall Bears’ QB since 2008

Green Bay Packers' ace Aaron Rodgers claimed he could name all 16 quarterbacks the Chicago Bears have started ever since he became the Packers starting quarterback in 2008, but he didn't know how long it would take him to mention them all. When asked the trivia question in his press...
NFL
Acme Packing Company

Five Facts about Green Bay Packers new CB Quinton Dunbar

After seeing off Jaire Alexander on IR, the Green Bay Packers took a turn to sign former Washington Football Team cornerback Quinton Dunbar. The Packers have been quite busy in terms of signing new players to the team, having previously signed Jaylon Smith and Rasul. Veteran CB Dunbar became the latest addition to the team, so we will be listing out some facts you should know about the player coming from top online casino usa.
NFL

