West Virginia one of the least safe states to be in during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to WalletHub study

By Christian Meffert
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 6 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Wallethub has recently released a study that determined which of the 50 states, and the District of Columbia, is the safest place to be during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was determined that West Virginia would rank 50, making it one of the least safe states to be in during the pandemic.

Lower COVID-19 transmission and deaths have shown to have a positive effect on the economy and allow for fewer restrictions. That being said, the U.S. population is still a fair way off from being fully vaccinated, a major contributor towards the lowering of COVID-19 transmissions and deaths.

As of October 12, around 57% of the population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The rankings for which states are the safest were determined through five key metrics. These metrics include: 1) “Vaccination Rate,” 2) “Positive Testing Rate,” 3) “Hospitalization Rate,” 4) “Death Rate,” and 5)“Transmission Rate.”

Map Of The Safest States During COVID

Source: WalletHub

Each metric was weighted and graded on a 100-point scale, with a higher score representing the safest conditions. Then, the average across all metrics was used to calculate an overall score.

  • Vaccination Rate: Double Weight (~25.00 Points)
    Note: This metric refers to the share of the population age 12 and older initiating vaccination as of October 12, 2021.
  • Positive Testing Rate: Full Weight (~12.50 Points)
    Note: This metric refers to the positive COVID-19 testing rate in the state between September 29, 2021 and October 5, 2021.
  • Hospitalization Rate: Full Weight (~12.50 Points)
    Note: This metric refers to the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the state between September 30, 2021 and October 6, 2021.
  • Death Rate: Triple Weight (~37.50 Points)
    Note: This metric refers to the COVID-19 death rate in the state between October 6, 2021 and October 12, 2021.
  • Estimated Transmission Rate: Full Weight (~12.50 Points)
    Note: This metric refers to the current COVID-19 reproduction number, which is an estimate of the average number of people to whom an infected person will transmit the COVID-19 virus.

Safest States During COVID

Overall Rank* State Total Score
50 West Virginia 12.20

West Virginia was also ranked 50 in Vaccination Rate, 50 in Hospitalization Rate, and tied for 50 with Idaho in Death Rate.

Comments / 109

Captain.Obvious
6d ago

The vaccine: DOES.NOT.PREVENT.TRANSMISSION!!! The vaccine DOES.NOT.PREVENT.YOU.FROM.GETTING.SICK!!! #StopSpreadingFalseInfo #FearMonguringAtItsBest

Reply(57)
24
Joseph Hodor
6d ago

WV ranks at the bottom for Education, at the top for Cancer, Heart Disease, smoking, Covid deaths, etc., ....So, your wasting your time talking to the unvaccinated...

Reply
8
Proud WV democrat
6d ago

so sad but true, just go shopping in Moundsville and see all the unmasked people. They need to change the West Virginia song 🎵 to redneck white socks and blue ribbon beer.

Reply(2)
16
