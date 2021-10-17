West Virginia one of the least safe states to be in during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to WalletHub study

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Wallethub has recently released a study that determined which of the 50 states, and the District of Columbia, is the safest place to be during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was determined that West Virginia would rank 50, making it one of the least safe states to be in during the pandemic.

Lower COVID-19 transmission and deaths have shown to have a positive effect on the economy and allow for fewer restrictions. That being said, the U.S. population is still a fair way off from being fully vaccinated, a major contributor towards the lowering of COVID-19 transmissions and deaths.

As of October 12, around 57% of the population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The rankings for which states are the safest were determined through five key metrics. These metrics include: 1) “Vaccination Rate,” 2) “Positive Testing Rate,” 3) “Hospitalization Rate,” 4) “Death Rate,” and 5)“Transmission Rate.”

Map Of The Safest States During COVID

Each metric was weighted and graded on a 100-point scale, with a higher score representing the safest conditions. Then, the average across all metrics was used to calculate an overall score.

Vaccination Rate: Double Weight (~25.00 Points)

Note: This metric refers to the share of the population age 12 and older initiating vaccination as of October 12, 2021.

Note: This metric refers to the positive COVID-19 testing rate in the state between September 29, 2021 and October 5, 2021.

Note: This metric refers to the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the state between September 30, 2021 and October 6, 2021.

Note: This metric refers to the COVID-19 death rate in the state between October 6, 2021 and October 12, 2021.

Note: This metric refers to the current COVID-19 reproduction number, which is an estimate of the average number of people to whom an infected person will transmit the COVID-19 virus.

Safest States During COVID

Overall Rank* State Total Score 50 West Virginia 12.20

West Virginia was also ranked 50 in Vaccination Rate, 50 in Hospitalization Rate, and tied for 50 with Idaho in Death Rate.

