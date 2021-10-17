CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington inactive players vs. Chiefs

By Bryan Manning
The Washington Football Team announced their inactive list ahead of the Week 6 meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Guard Brandon Scherff, offensive tackle Sam Cosmi, wide receivers Curtis Samuel and Cam Sims, tight end Jace Sternberger and cornerback Corn Elder are out Sunday.

Scherff is missing his second game with a sprained MCL. His injury timeline was 2-3 weeks, so perhaps he could return next week. Cosmi injured his ankle in the second quarter of last week’s loss to the Saints. He briefly returned for one play and immediately left the field afterward. There is no reported timeline for his injury.

Samuel played sparingly in the last two games after missing the first three with a groin injury. Samuel re-aggravated the injury and could be placed on injured reserve again. Sims will miss his second consecutive game with a hamstring injury.

Sternberger signed with Washington two weeks ago after Logan Thomas was placed on IR. Elder signed last week after Washington placed both Torry McTyer and Darryl Roberts on IR.

