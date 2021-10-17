CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, PA

Dog training lessons in Middletown Township

By Lower Bucks Times
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Middletown Township is offering three levels of dog training lessons at The Barn. Instructor is Dottie Peruzzi (Sit Happens Dog Training), who has attained 21 American Kennel Club obedience titles. Each session consists of six classes. Bring lots of soft treats and a collar and leash (no extendable leashes). All dogs...

Langhorne - Levittown Times

