Dog training lessons in Middletown Township

Bucks County Audubon Society announced the following events for October:. Help BCAS line the trails with Jack-O-Lanterns for its Haunted Trails event by carving a pumpkin at the Pumpkin Carving event on Wednesday, Oct. 13, beginning at 4 p.m. Attendees will receive pizza, refreshments and carving utensils. All you need is yourself, some creativity and a pumpkin. Pumpkins will then go out on the trails. See your carved pumpkin all lit up during the Haunted Trails event on Oct. 16. Due to COVID-19 concerns, BCAS will be setting up pumpkin carving stations. Sessions will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m., 5:30 to 7 p.m. and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Select a time when you register for this event. Masks will be required while inside the Education/Visitor Center. There is no cost to participants (other than a pumpkin) for this program.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 25 DAYS AGO