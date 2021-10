Levittown resident and Boston native Chris Tavares has been climbing the ladder of the culinary world for nearly his whole life. At 14, he started as a dishwasher and took an instant liking to the hustle and bustle of a restaurant kitchen. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America, completing an externship at Yellowstone National Park and lending his talents to the Mansion Inn, Earl’s New American and Davio’s, he’s embarking on the next chapter in his extensive career.

