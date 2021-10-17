CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nayel Nassar: 5 Things About The Man Who Married Bill Gates’ Daughter Jennifer

Angel Naval/MARINA PRESS/Shutterstock

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Gates and her new husband, Egyptian equestrian, Nayel Nassar. Here’s everything to know about him!

Jennifer Gates is officially off the market! The eldest daughter of billionaire couple Bill and Melinda Gates said her ‘I do’s with new husband Nayel Nassar, a professional equestrian, on October 16. The two wed at the Gates family’s sprawling estate in Westchester County, New York in front of 300 people. It comes four years after the pair were first linked, having both attended Stanford University, and sharing a passion for horses and equestrian. Read on for everything to know about Nayel.

1. He has officially tied the knot with Jennifer.

Nayel and Jennifer are now man and wife! The couple exchanged vows at her farm, which was gifted to her by her parents after she graduated from college. Talk about an extravagant gift! The venue, which features 124 acres of land, was set up with pavilions with floor-to-ceiling glass windows. Jennifer stunned in a custom Vera Wang dress, as she was flanked by her bridesmaids who wore teal gowns, and both of her parents walked her down the aisle. It was reported that 300 guests attended the Muslim ceremony per the Daily Mail, and Coldplay served as the entertainment.

2. Nayel competed in the Tokyo Olympics

Nayel, whose parents are Egyptian, has been competing in equestrian competitions for several years. According to his biography, he began at the age of 10, and has gone on to qualify for the FEI World Cup Finals in 2013, 2014 and 2017, along with the FEI World Equestrian Games in 2014.

Most recently, he competed in the Tokyo Olympics, marking the first time in 61 years that Egypt’s equestrian team had qualified for the Olympics. His mother-in-law Melinda took to Instagram, writing, “I always love watching the Olympics. The #TokyoOlympics are particularly special because I get to cheer on my future son-in-law, @nayelnassar! We are so proud of you, Nayel (and Igor)!” Meanwhile, Bill added, “I’m rooting for lots of the athletes in Tokyo right now—but none more than my soon-to-be son-in-law, @nayelnassar. Good luck, Nayel!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FNx0u_0cU3Af9C00
Nayel and Jennifer. Image: Angel Naval/MARINA PRESS/Shutterstock

3. He also has affluent parents.

Nayel had a similar upbringing to his now-wife. He was born in Chicago to millionaire parents but was raised in Kuwait. Back in 2017, he returned to the country with Jennifer for a visit ahead of the holidays. “Memorable times in Kuwait last week with family and old friends. Got to bring Jenn home and give her a glimpse of my childhood,” he wrote on Instagram. “It meant the world to me. Needless to say, she was loved by all..including Jerry.”

4. He graduated from Stanford University.

Both Nayel and Jennifer graduated from Stanford University in Northern California. He earned a degree in economics in 2013, while his wife graduated in 2018 with a degree in human biology. “Lucky me, she’s beautiful and has a Stanford degree! ?? Congratulations love, on all you’ve achieved these last 4 years. Can’t wait to continue this wonderful journey with you #stanfordgrad2018 #beenthere #classof2013 #imgettingold,” he wrote.

5. He speaks multiple languages.

If his list of accomplishment wasn’t already impressive enough, he also speaks Arabic, French, and English.

Johnny Jones
4d ago

I'm sure she will be just as happy when he takes a second 3rd and 4th wife.

