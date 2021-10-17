76ers' Shake Milton: Not close to returning

The Sixers' relationship with Ben Simmons turned particularly icy this summer as the DPOY runner-up froze out his teammates and the organization in search of a trade. One of the most pivotal parts of the summer saga was a reported meeting in Los Angeles between Simmons' camp and the Sixers' front office, in which Simmons said he intended to never play for the Sixers again. It was definitely a point of no return, and a meeting that sounded like it could've been contentious.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO