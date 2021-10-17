76ers' Shake Milton: Not close to returning

In two of the Lakers’ six preseason games, Anthony Davis started at center. In the other four, it was veteran seven-footer DeAndre Jordan, with Dwight Howard coming off the bench in all five contests he appeared in. According to head coach Frank Vogel, however, we should not take that as...
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A former NBA player was one of two visitors accused last week in Hawaii of uploading fake COVID-19 test results into Hawaii’s Safe Travels portal. Kauai police said 34-year-old Lazar Hayward Jr. and 33-year-old Raven Randle were arrested after they flew into Lihue Airport on a...
Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
Magic Johnson thinks the 29 other NBA teams not named Los Angeles Lakers are in danger. After all, they will be facing LeBron James who looks hungrier than ever to win the Larry O’Brien trophy. On Tuesday during the Lakers’ Media Day, Johnson praised LeBron for being in “excellent physical...
Things don’t seem to be going well in Lakers land this season. Los Angeles opened the 2021-22 regular season with a loss to the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers returned to the floor on Friday night, taking on the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers trail the Suns, 57-44, at halftime, but...
The additions of Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony to the superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis give the Los Angeles Lakers one of the most talented rosters on paper of any team in the NBA. But almost immediately, many had questions about how they would fit together. In...
Philadelphia 76ers star guard Ben Simmons is currently going through a lot of drama at the moment as he is dealing with the results of his own holdout as he forces his way out via trade. After the star guard has reappeared and cleared protocols, the plan is for him...
The NBA season is back and for better or worse that means it’s time for ESPN’s Mike Wilbon to weigh in on what each team needs to do to get better in his eyes. For the Los Angeles Lakers, Wilbon believes one player is the key for them. On Thursday’s...
Michael Jordan was one of the most fearsome competitors of all time and is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players ever. It would be a safe bet to assume that the six-time NBA champion would fear nobody, but there is one man on that list in the form of a British golfer and Arsenal fan, Ian Poulter.
Unvaccinated NBA players could face jail time when they play in Canada this season. The Toronto Raptors are returning home after playing last season in Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic and the country has a few strict guidelines that must be adhered to. “NBA players were informed unvaccinated players who...
The pass, on third and 1, sails incomplete as the clock ticks down in the fourth quarter. He had lined up on the right side of the formation as the Lions, trailing 28-23, try to mount a comeback against the rival Bears. He races downfield on a post pattern, but Greg Landry’s pass, intended for tight end Charlie Sanders, sails incomplete.
Charles Barkley coined a harsh nickname for Anthony Davis when the Los Angeles Lakers star was sidelined with a variety of injuries last season, and the Hall of Famer is making sure it sticks. The Lakers lost their season opener to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Barkley was highly...
For the past 24 hours, sports fans have been debating whether Kyrie Irving is a top 75 player of all time. Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala shared his thoughts on Irving’s résumé this Thursday. Not only does he have Irving in the top 75, he actually thinks the All-Star guard would be really high up on his all-time list.
The Sixers' relationship with Ben Simmons turned particularly icy this summer as the DPOY runner-up froze out his teammates and the organization in search of a trade. One of the most pivotal parts of the summer saga was a reported meeting in Los Angeles between Simmons' camp and the Sixers' front office, in which Simmons said he intended to never play for the Sixers again. It was definitely a point of no return, and a meeting that sounded like it could've been contentious.
The Ben Simmons saga took another turn on Tuesday when the Australian player refused to participate in some defensive drills with the rest of the team. His refusal led Doc Rivers to throw him out of practice and send the player home. This situation has sparked many rumors and speculation...
Ben Simmons' NBA career hasn't gone as planned by him or the Philadelphia 76ers. Ever since he made his debut in 2017, the point guard has regressed, losing the spark he brought to the court when he first entered the league. This has become a major issue for fans in...
The holdout in the City of Brotherly Love has officially come to an end. On Monday night, it was announced that Ben Simmons returned to the Wells Fargo center to rejoin his teammates on the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons has been mentioned in several trade rumors over the past few months...
The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2021-22 season opened in disappointing fashion on Tuesday, as the team dropped a 121-114 decision to the Golden State Warriors. It was a rough debut for Lakers newcomer Russell Westbrook. After the game, superstar Anthony Davis revealed his strong message to the former MVP. “We want...
Comments / 0