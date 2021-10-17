CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Comments / 0

Related
Sentinel

This is the ideal medicine to treat tension and anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
MENTAL HEALTH
belmarrahealth.com

How to Calm Nighttime Anxiety

Everyone has those nights where they just can’t fall asleep. Sometimes getting to sleep isn’t the problem, but staying asleep is. I can’t tell what’s more frustrating: lying in bed wanting to fall asleep but being held back by your racing mind, or suddenly waking up during a restful sleep full of anxiety.
MENTAL HEALTH
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Helping children deal with anxiety

This week Bobbi Conner talks with Dr. Christine San Giovanni about helping children deal with anxiety. Dr. San Giovanni is an Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and a pediatrician at MUSC Children’s Health. Bobbi Conner has been producing and hosting public radio programs for over 30 years. She was the longtime...
KIDS
Boston University

Tips for Coping with College Stress and Anxiety

As campus life returns to normal (albeit a post-pandemic normal) with in-person classes and on-campus events, all the stuff we’ve missed over the last 18 months, students are also dealing with the daily stress and anxiety of college life—you know, the usual, from juggling class assignments and exams to social life to part-time jobs to planning career strategies.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anxiety#Functional Medicine#Spices#Herbs#Anti
Psych Centra

Interoceptive Exposure for Anxiety: Does It Work?

Symptoms of anxiety could include an increased heart rate and chills. Interoceptive exposure may help you manage these. If you live with anxiety, you might be too familiar with the overwhelming experience that comes from physical and psychological symptoms. These symptoms often feed off each other and may become intense...
MENTAL HEALTH
KARK

Should you be screened for anxiety?

(Baptist Health) – Occasional anxiety is a part of life. It’s normal to be concerned about things like work, money, or family problems. But sometimes this nervousness and worry can take over your life. If anxiety makes it hard to complete your daily tasks, you may have a more serious issue.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Is Mindfulness Effective for Managing Anxiety Disorders?

Mindfulness practice has helped calm minds for thousands of years — and modern science agrees it could be a useful tool in reducing anxiety. People who experience anxiety will know just how much the condition can impact daily life — creeping into everything from work to relationships to hobbies. If...
MENTAL HEALTH
Morning Sun

Managing anxiety triggers in children and adolescents

Anxiety levels in children and teens often rise in late summer and early fall just as they get ready to go back to school. This year, as families and schools prepare for a return after the intense disruption of the COVID pandemic, anxieties may increase even more. Some students may exhibit signs of anxiety for the first time.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Chiropractic Economics

Natural herbs and supplements for anxiety

Part of ceremonies in both Polynesian and Micronesian cultures to reduce stress and improve mood, it is among the natural herbs and supplements for anxiety. There’s no question that the number of Americans reporting symptoms of mental health issues – and anxiety symptoms in particular – has increased sharply since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. You’ve likely seen this exact same trend among your own patients, with increased questions about natural herbs and supplements for anxiety.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Anxiety and Seizures: What’s the Link?

Can anxiety cause seizures? Possibly, in some cases. And seizures may lead to anxiety too. We’ll explore why and what you can do to manage both. Anxiety is a human response to stress, anticipation, or trauma. For some people, anxiety becomes overwhelming and disruptive in everyday life. Anxiety disorders are...
MENTAL HEALTH
Yoga Journal

5 Steps to Reducing Anxiety in the Kitchen

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. For people with an anxiety disorder, even the idea of cooking can feel overwhelming. But prioritizing healthy eating at home and getting balanced nutrition can be one of the most effective tools for overcoming persistent feelings of fear and unpleasant anxiousness.
HEALTH
dailyrecordnews.com

Column: Separation anxiety myths

If you have a dog with separation anxiety, you’ve probably heard and read suggestions on how to fix it. While most advice is well intentioned, there are several common myths about treating separation anxiety that aren’t likely to resolve the issue and may make things worse. One of the most...
ELLENSBURG, WA
Nature.com

Global increase in depression and anxiety

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the already substantial burden of depression and anxiety, with tens of millions of additional cases reported globally in 2020. Karen O’Leary is an Associate Research Analysis Editor with Nature Medicine. Lockdowns, social isolation, economic stress and other consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic have exacerbated the...
MENTAL HEALTH
Cleveland Jewish News

Returning to 'normal' life comes with anxiety

As more and more people get vaccinated, businesses and public spaces are starting to open up again. As the activities people enjoy start to come back, it can be a very exciting time. However, it can also be overwhelming to be in large crowds again after about 18 months of social distancing and isolation.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
SheFinds

This Is Actually The Worst Canned Food Health Experts Say You Should Stop Eating Because It Causes Discomfort And Bloating

Although it can be a normal part of digestion, bloating can be frustrating, especially when it happens regularly. Beyond hurting your confidence, it can be accompanied by a number of digestive symptoms, most commonly an uncomfortable feeling of fullness. If you experience chronic bloating, it could be a sign that something in your digestive tract has gone awry—if you notice bloating more than normal, it is important to look closely at your lifestyle and get to the root cause.
FOOD SAFETY
MedicineNet.com

What Foods Help Lower Blood Sugar Quickly?

Blood sugar levels are an important part of our overall health. High blood sugar increases your risk of diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Knowing the foods you should remove and add to your diet may help you maintain a healthy lifestyle. ‌High blood sugar is a significant risk factor for...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

If You Forget These 5 Things, You May Have Dementia

You've likely heard that memory loss can be an early symptom of dementia. But according to experts, forgetting certain things is especially indicative of the disease. If you can't remember these five things, it could be a sign of dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy