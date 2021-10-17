There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
Everyone has those nights where they just can’t fall asleep. Sometimes getting to sleep isn’t the problem, but staying asleep is. I can’t tell what’s more frustrating: lying in bed wanting to fall asleep but being held back by your racing mind, or suddenly waking up during a restful sleep full of anxiety.
This week Bobbi Conner talks with Dr. Christine San Giovanni about helping children deal with anxiety. Dr. San Giovanni is an Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and a pediatrician at MUSC Children’s Health. Bobbi Conner has been producing and hosting public radio programs for over 30 years. She was the longtime...
As campus life returns to normal (albeit a post-pandemic normal) with in-person classes and on-campus events, all the stuff we’ve missed over the last 18 months, students are also dealing with the daily stress and anxiety of college life—you know, the usual, from juggling class assignments and exams to social life to part-time jobs to planning career strategies.
Symptoms of anxiety could include an increased heart rate and chills. Interoceptive exposure may help you manage these. If you live with anxiety, you might be too familiar with the overwhelming experience that comes from physical and psychological symptoms. These symptoms often feed off each other and may become intense...
(Baptist Health) – Occasional anxiety is a part of life. It’s normal to be concerned about things like work, money, or family problems. But sometimes this nervousness and worry can take over your life. If anxiety makes it hard to complete your daily tasks, you may have a more serious issue.
Mindfulness practice has helped calm minds for thousands of years — and modern science agrees it could be a useful tool in reducing anxiety. People who experience anxiety will know just how much the condition can impact daily life — creeping into everything from work to relationships to hobbies. If...
Anxiety levels in children and teens often rise in late summer and early fall just as they get ready to go back to school. This year, as families and schools prepare for a return after the intense disruption of the COVID pandemic, anxieties may increase even more. Some students may exhibit signs of anxiety for the first time.
Part of ceremonies in both Polynesian and Micronesian cultures to reduce stress and improve mood, it is among the natural herbs and supplements for anxiety. There’s no question that the number of Americans reporting symptoms of mental health issues – and anxiety symptoms in particular – has increased sharply since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. You’ve likely seen this exact same trend among your own patients, with increased questions about natural herbs and supplements for anxiety.
Can anxiety cause seizures? Possibly, in some cases. And seizures may lead to anxiety too. We’ll explore why and what you can do to manage both. Anxiety is a human response to stress, anticipation, or trauma. For some people, anxiety becomes overwhelming and disruptive in everyday life. Anxiety disorders are...
Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. For people with an anxiety disorder, even the idea of cooking can feel overwhelming. But prioritizing healthy eating at home and getting balanced nutrition can be one of the most effective tools for overcoming persistent feelings of fear and unpleasant anxiousness.
If you have a dog with separation anxiety, you’ve probably heard and read suggestions on how to fix it. While most advice is well intentioned, there are several common myths about treating separation anxiety that aren’t likely to resolve the issue and may make things worse. One of the most...
The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the already substantial burden of depression and anxiety, with tens of millions of additional cases reported globally in 2020. Karen O’Leary is an Associate Research Analysis Editor with Nature Medicine. Lockdowns, social isolation, economic stress and other consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic have exacerbated the...
As more and more people get vaccinated, businesses and public spaces are starting to open up again. As the activities people enjoy start to come back, it can be a very exciting time. However, it can also be overwhelming to be in large crowds again after about 18 months of social distancing and isolation.
Although it can be a normal part of digestion, bloating can be frustrating, especially when it happens regularly. Beyond hurting your confidence, it can be accompanied by a number of digestive symptoms, most commonly an uncomfortable feeling of fullness. If you experience chronic bloating, it could be a sign that something in your digestive tract has gone awry—if you notice bloating more than normal, it is important to look closely at your lifestyle and get to the root cause.
Blood sugar levels are an important part of our overall health. High blood sugar increases your risk of diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Knowing the foods you should remove and add to your diet may help you maintain a healthy lifestyle. High blood sugar is a significant risk factor for...
Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
You've likely heard that memory loss can be an early symptom of dementia. But according to experts, forgetting certain things is especially indicative of the disease. If you can't remember these five things, it could be a sign of dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
