The Best Canned Dog Food To Buy in 2021

By Camille Hove
SPY
SPY
 6 days ago

Canned dog food can be a game-changer, especially if your dog is a picky eater. Canned dog food or more commonly known as wet dog food, can be used as a meal itself or as a special treat mixed in with kibble. No matter how you serve it, your dog will love it and benefit from the nutrition. Most canned foods have the same recipe as dry dog foods , except that it has more protein, less grains and is easier to digest. Older dogs love it because it’s easy to chew.

A few other reasons that wet food is superior to dry food is that there are no preservatives. Although wet food can be expensive if you have a larger dog (feeding recommendations cite five cans per 100 pounds) the nutritional value is better than that of kibble.

A more resourceful way to let your dog enjoy the benefits of wet food is to mix it in with their dry food, thus saving you money while still letting your dog reap the rewards of wet food. Check out our favorite canned dog food below.

1. Blue Buffalo Wilderness High Protein

BEST PROTEIN VALUE

The Blue Buffalo line is a favorite of ours for their fresh ingredients and excellent packaging and the canned food is no different from their quality kibble. The high-protein cans of food will keep your dog as healthy as possible with all the nutrition they need to have a great day. Blue Buffalo food doesn’t contain any corn or chicken by-products, so you can rest assured that your dog is having a quality meal. This package comes with 12 cans and there are four separate recipes to choose from.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YHvUw_0cU36lGF00

Buy: Blue Buffalo Wilderness High Protein $28.20

2. Wellness Grain Free Wet Food

BEST FOR SENSITIVE STOMACHS

Wellness has a wonderful line of canned dog food and their chicken recipe is one of the best on our list. Their grain-free recipe ensures that dogs will love the flavorful food as well as the fresh ingredients that don’t include fillers like corn. This is an excellent choice for dogs with sensitive stomachs because of the single protein source, the simple ingredient list, and the lack of artificial preservatives. If your dog is prone to allergies or upset stomachs, then this is a good choice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hPJse_0cU36lGF00

Buy: Wellness Grain Free Wet Food $36.36

3. Canidae All Life Stages

BEST FOR MULTI-DOG HOMES

Canidae’s all life stages wet food is an excellent treat to top off a dry bowl of kibble. If you have more than one dog in your home at different ages, then this is a great food to consider for everyone. With fresh ingredients and a flavorful recipe, Canidae’s wet food is a tasty treat for all dogs. With no corn, wheat, or soy, this food is a healthy choice for dogs of all ages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=455vZ0_0cU36lGF00

Buy: Canidae All Life Stages $35.88

4. Whole Earth Farms Grain-Free Wet Food

MOST WHOLESOME

The Whole Earth Farms recipe is an excellent mix of fresh ingredients that all dogs will enjoy. Choose your protein base and let your dog take a sniff, they won’t be able to turn their heads away. from this wholesome blend of chicken, sweet potatoes, apples, and carrots. With no preservatives or artificial flavoring, Whole Earth Farms wet food is a healthy add-on to dry kibble or served as a complete meal. Check your dog’s weight to see how many cans per serving they require.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0txLGF_0cU36lGF00

Buy: Whole Earth Farms Grain Free Wet Food $30.96

5. Blue Buffalo Wilderness High Protein Puppy Food

BEST WET FOOD FOR PUPPIES

The Blue Buffalo brand is back at it again with a formula made just for puppies, which means it’s chock-full of protein. Every puppy needs as much protein as they can get in their early life stages, and the fresh ingredients formulated from Blue Buffalo are just what they need. As a grain-free recipe, puppies will thrive with these all-natural ingredients and they’ll be begging you for more every day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXwXl_0cU36lGF00

Buy: Blue Buffalo Wilderness High Protein Puppy Food $28.20

6. Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Dog Food

BEST LIMITED-INGREDIENT DIET

If your dog has any sensitive stomach issues or allergies, a limited-ingredient diet is the answer to your troubles. Sometimes it’s hard to pinpoint an allergy, so being selective about the products in your dog’s food can save you time and money. Natural Balance has an excellent recipe that fulfills the needs of your dog and doesn’t compromise on quality. The lamb and brown rice formula contains only brown rice, lamb, and lamb meal, limiting the exposure of your dog to other ingredients. Keep your pet healthy and well-fed with an excellent limited ingredient diet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q6axS_0cU36lGF00

Buy: Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Dog Food

7. Wellness Senior Formula

BEST FOR SENIOR DOGS

Keep your senior pup healthy with a canned dog food made just for them. Older dogs need less protein than puppies and adults, so this special formula will keep your dog as healthy as possible. The Wellness recipe consists of fresh ingredients that can be used as a complete meal or as an add-on to your senior dog’s dry kibble. As a wet food, it is much easier to chew, which may benefit an older dog. Take your dog’s overall dental health into consideration when switching to a wet food diet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kK2Mh_0cU36lGF00

Buy: Wellness Senior Formula $34.08

8. Wellness Core Bowl Booster

BEST AS A TREAT

This canned dog food by Wellness is meant to be used as a topper to dry food or as a small treat. It is a chunky and tasty add-on to dry food to make a wholesome and balanced meal. Entice your dog into finishing all of their food with a delicious option of Wellness Core bowl booster. Made without preservatives, artificial flavors, grains, corn, or soy, this is a protein-packed, healthy option to get your dog eating again. This is an excellent choice for picky eaters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gj8To_0cU36lGF00

Buy: Wellness Core Bowl Booster $8.98

ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

