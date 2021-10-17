CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India to move some migrant workers in Kashmir to army camps after killings

Cover picture for the articleSRINAGAR, India (Reuters) – Vulnerable Indian migrant workers in Kashmir will be moved to army and police camps for protection after several were killed by militants, the police chief on the Indian side of the disputed region said on Sunday. Vijay Kumar said...

