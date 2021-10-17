Police identify woman killed in Sunday's Warren County crash

Hamilton Township Police released the name of the woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in Warren County on Sunday.

She was identified as Chola Reynolds, 66, from Miami Township.

Investigators said a 1989 Jaguar was traveling northbound on State Route 48 near Harrison Road when the driver lost control and crossed the double yellow line, hitting a 2019 Toyota RAV-4.

Reynolds was the passenger in the Jaguar. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jaguar was taken to University of Cincinnati Hospital, his condition is not currently known.

The driver and passenger in the RAV-4 were taken to Bethesda North Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and were released.

Police said everyone involved was wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Police do not believe speed or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

