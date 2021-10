Police were spotted going door-to-door asking Brian Laundrie's parents' neighbors if they had received a mysterious letter containing $20. One neighbor said she received an anonymous letter with $20 affixed, instructing her to spend it to "feed the media and thank them." The neighbor, who did not want to be revealed, claimed the letters were sent to every house on the street, not just the Laundries' close neighbors.

