Child playing with gun accidentally shoots another child in Bronzeville

Photo credit Getty Images

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — An 11-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot inside a Bronzeville home Sunday morning.

The boy was with two other children in a living room in home near 40th Street and King Drive when Chicago police said he was shot just before 2 a.m.

Initially, police said neither the 11-year-old victim nor the 8- or 12-year-olds would tell officers what happened.

Now they said it appear the 8-year-old accidentally fired the gun, hitting the 11-year-old. He is hospitalized in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right thigh.

No one is in custody.