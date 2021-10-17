CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds After He Announces 'Sabbatical from Movie Making'

By TooFab Staff
toofab.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Michael Caine did it first." Ryan Reynolds took to his Instagram on Saturday to announce that production had wrapped on his Apple TV+ film "Spirited" with Will Ferrell and that he'd had such a blast making it, he has to quit making movies for a while now. Okay, maybe...

