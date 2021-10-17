Read full article on original website
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn defends films with a sense of humor after fan asks him to make a “serious” movie
James Gunn has pioneered the field of funny superhero projects. Starting with 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy and carrying on through The Suicide Squad and its TV spinoff Peacemaker, Gunn’s Marvel and DC productions stand out from the rest of the overcrowded genre thanks to their wildly irreverent tone. Having said that, Gunn always imbues his work with a lot of poignancy and drama, too.
wegotthiscovered.com
Early reviews of ‘The Whale’ are in, and critics are absolutely loving Brendan Fraser
Brendan Fraser’s big return to cinema looks to be a brilliant one, as The Whale cops some strong reviews that particularly praise his performance. After a tumultuous 15 years away from the mainstream, the world has been clamoring to see The Mummy star get his big return and it looks to be worth the wait. Debuting at Venice Film Festival, Darren Aronofsky’s latest flick got a six-minute standing ovation, which caused star Fraser to get very emotional.
wegotthiscovered.com
These movies were so bad, fans walked out before the credits rolled
Considering the cost of a movie ticket these days, it takes a lot for audiences to walk out of the theater before the credits roll. Sometimes, you just can’t stomach one more second. Sure, you drove to the theater, you paid your money for a ticket, and you probably...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Stranger Things’ just won an Emmy for Best Prosthetic Makeup for obvious reasons
One of the most impressive aspects of Stranger Things latest season has won the series an Emmy, with Vecna proving a huge success. The amazingly detailed prosthetic work for the villain Vecna has clinched an Emmy for Netflix. Winning in the category of Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, it beat out fellow limited series like Star Trek: Picard, Angelyne, and Impeachment: An American Crime Story.
epicstream.com
Angelina Jolie Declares All-New War After Shiloh Moved In With Brad Pitt? Maddox's Sister Allegedly Craves 'Peace And Normality'
Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is done waiting for a judge’s sign-off, and she wants to move in with Brad Pitt, a new report suggested. Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Siding With Brad Pitt In Their Lengthy Custody Battle?. Sources told Life & Style, in its latest edition, that...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Says She’s ‘Honoring The 70s’ With New Album
Actress and singer Rita Wilson goes back to the 1970s for her new music project, ‘Now & Forever: Duets’ which is due out on September 27th. The collection of hit songs are performed with five country music singers including Keith Urban, Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Jimmie Allen, and Vince Gill.
wegotthiscovered.com
Chris Rock says the Will Smith Oscars slap was in response to ‘the nicest joke I ever told’
It was the slap heard (and watched) round the world, and Chris Rock is still getting mileage out of it. During a European comedy tour, Rock brought up the incident in which Will Smith slapped the comedian on national television. During a show in Liverpool, England, he asked the audience, as reported by Deadline, “Did that sh*t hurt? Goddamn right…The motherf*cker hit me over a bullsh*t joke, the nicest joke I ever told.”
wegotthiscovered.com
As expected, Tolkien ‘purists’ are calling anyone enjoying ‘Rings of Power’ a casual, or worse
The months leading up to the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have been full of backlash for Amazon and the show’s crew. Most of the criticism seems to be leveled towards the mere attempt by the streaming company to adapt the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, and the two-episode debut hasn’t been able to alleviate the whirlwind of hate to any meaningful degree, even if most critics happen to be of the opinion that Amazon has managed to hit the ground running.
wegotthiscovered.com
Will there be an ‘Orphan 3?’ ‘Orphan: First Kill’ ending explained
The following article contains spoilers for Orphan: First Kill. The follow-up to the 2009 horror hit Orphan is finally here, with the prequel film Orphan: First Kill in theaters now. Orphan: First Kill was directed by William Brent Bell, and it stars Isabelle Fuhrman as Esther, the character from the first film. Although Fuhrman was a young girl in the original, so practical effects were used to create her look from the first film.
wegotthiscovered.com
A ‘Yellowstone’ star who skipped a year is confirmed to be returning for season five
Yellowstone is bringing the thunder (some pun intended) in season 5 with the revival of a character we didn’t see in season four of Paramount’s number-one television series. Attorney Angela Blue Thunder, played by Q’orianka Kilcher, is back for more. While her character has only appeared in a...
wegotthiscovered.com
A failed female-fronted action movie finds fans on streaming
A female-centered movie that bombed at the box office earlier this year is finding a new life on streaming services. The 355 stars a high-powered cast including Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger and Penelope Cruz, among others. The women play a group of spies tasked with stopping terrorists from starting World War III. The title of the movie is from the real life Agent 355, a female spy for the colonists during the American Revolution.
wegotthiscovered.com
These 10 horror memes hit way too close to home
In modern society, memes are unequivocally a part of everyday life. From meaningless hours spent on TikTok to scrounging through Reddit threads, internet memes are constantly discovered, enjoyed, and reposted to expand to a broader audience. While memes related to genres like comedy and action are much easier to both find and create, memes in the horror genre are far more difficult to obtain — especially considering the genre receives plenty of flack from no-nonsense critics in the media industry.
wegotthiscovered.com
Peter Jackson quietly picks up an Emmy as the world is in peak Middle-earth fever once again
Whether it’s an epic fantasy or a heartfelt documentary, Peter Jackson sure knows what he is doing. The director just quietly bagged an Emmy for Outstanding Directing for the docu-series The Beatles: Get Back, beating out some of Hollywood’s best to claim the award. The director faced stiff...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just introduced an Avenger’s long-lost sibling, and nobody noticed
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot going on, from the whole Abomination plotline to Wong’s cameo to Jennifer Walters twerking with Megan Thee Stallion. So maybe fans are forgiven for overlooking the fact that the latest chapter of the Disney Plus series just low-key introduced an Avenger’s long-lost relative in plain sight.
wegotthiscovered.com
Subversive fans name the movie villains that they hoped would win
Among the most prominent, essential building blocks in the history of storytelling is the romanticization of heroism; we almost always want to see the good guy win, whether the good guy is defined by values and subsequent themes that audiences can get behind or instead defined by their opponent’s characterization as something loathsome.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix gives up on ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ director’s outer space cat movie
Pirates of the Caribbean director Gore Verbinski‘s latest feature will now not premiere on Netflix. Cattywumpus is planned to be Verbinski’s second animated feature and is one to watch as his Johnny Depp starring weird Western Rango picked up the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature at the 2012 Oscars.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch Brendan Fraser get emotional as his new movie receives a six-minute standing ovation
One of the internet’s most beloved actors Brendan Fraser is back at the movies, and his new movie has just seen a six-minute standing ovation. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale got a premiere at the Venice Film Festival which was widely loved as it picked up a standing ovation that lasted six minutes. Top-billed Fraser was seen in tears as the applause went on, and the clip has warmed the hearts of the internet’s denizens.
wegotthiscovered.com
Chris Rock on Will Smith: He’s ‘as ugly as the rest of us’
Ever since actor Will Smith physically assaulted comedian Chris Rock live at the Academy Awards, people have wanted to hear Rock’s take on the whole thing. While he hasn’t spoken about it at length, saying he won’t until he “gets paid,” he’s been on tour and brings up the subject from time to time in dribs and drabs.
wegotthiscovered.com
Peter Jackson’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’ movies dominate streaming as fans get their ‘Rings of Power’ fix
The Lord of the Rings is tearing up the streaming charts, with all three of director Peter Jackson’s original trilogy rank in the top-10 most-watched movies on Amazon Prime. On the heels of Prime’s record-breaking 25 million views in the first 24 hours alone for the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, fans are once again taking their imaginations on a vacation to Middle-earth. Not surprisingly, it’s also inspired Prime subscribers around the world to have LOTR binge-watching sessions. The result is more huge viewership numbers for Amazon and the saga of The One Ring.
