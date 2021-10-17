ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn defends films with a sense of humor after fan asks him to make a “serious” movie

James Gunn has pioneered the field of funny superhero projects. Starting with 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy and carrying on through The Suicide Squad and its TV spinoff Peacemaker, Gunn’s Marvel and DC productions stand out from the rest of the overcrowded genre thanks to their wildly irreverent tone. Having said that, Gunn always imbues his work with a lot of poignancy and drama, too.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Early reviews of ‘The Whale’ are in, and critics are absolutely loving Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser’s big return to cinema looks to be a brilliant one, as The Whale cops some strong reviews that particularly praise his performance. After a tumultuous 15 years away from the mainstream, the world has been clamoring to see The Mummy star get his big return and it looks to be worth the wait. Debuting at Venice Film Festival, Darren Aronofsky’s latest flick got a six-minute standing ovation, which caused star Fraser to get very emotional.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

These movies were so bad, fans walked out before the credits rolled

Considering the cost of a movie ticket these days, it takes a lot for audiences to walk out of the theater before the credits roll. Sometimes, you just can’t stomach one more second. Sure, you drove to the theater, you paid your money for a ticket, and you probably...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Gillett
Person
Wes Craven
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Stranger Things’ just won an Emmy for Best Prosthetic Makeup for obvious reasons

One of the most impressive aspects of Stranger Things latest season has won the series an Emmy, with Vecna proving a huge success. The amazingly detailed prosthetic work for the villain Vecna has clinched an Emmy for Netflix. Winning in the category of Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, it beat out fellow limited series like Star Trek: Picard, Angelyne, and Impeachment: An American Crime Story.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Chris Rock says the Will Smith Oscars slap was in response to ‘the nicest joke I ever told’

It was the slap heard (and watched) round the world, and Chris Rock is still getting mileage out of it. During a European comedy tour, Rock brought up the incident in which Will Smith slapped the comedian on national television. During a show in Liverpool, England, he asked the audience, as reported by Deadline, “Did that sh*t hurt? Goddamn right…The motherf*cker hit me over a bullsh*t joke, the nicest joke I ever told.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scream#Us Weekly#Paramount
wegotthiscovered.com

As expected, Tolkien ‘purists’ are calling anyone enjoying ‘Rings of Power’ a casual, or worse

The months leading up to the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have been full of backlash for Amazon and the show’s crew. Most of the criticism seems to be leveled towards the mere attempt by the streaming company to adapt the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, and the two-episode debut hasn’t been able to alleviate the whirlwind of hate to any meaningful degree, even if most critics happen to be of the opinion that Amazon has managed to hit the ground running.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Will there be an ‘Orphan 3?’ ‘Orphan: First Kill’ ending explained

The following article contains spoilers for Orphan: First Kill. The follow-up to the 2009 horror hit Orphan is finally here, with the prequel film Orphan: First Kill in theaters now. Orphan: First Kill was directed by William Brent Bell, and it stars Isabelle Fuhrman as Esther, the character from the first film. Although Fuhrman was a young girl in the original, so practical effects were used to create her look from the first film.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A failed female-fronted action movie finds fans on streaming

A female-centered movie that bombed at the box office earlier this year is finding a new life on streaming services. The 355 stars a high-powered cast including Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger and Penelope Cruz, among others. The women play a group of spies tasked with stopping terrorists from starting World War III. The title of the movie is from the real life Agent 355, a female spy for the colonists during the American Revolution.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

These 10 horror memes hit way too close to home

In modern society, memes are unequivocally a part of everyday life. From meaningless hours spent on TikTok to scrounging through Reddit threads, internet memes are constantly discovered, enjoyed, and reposted to expand to a broader audience. While memes related to genres like comedy and action are much easier to both find and create, memes in the horror genre are far more difficult to obtain — especially considering the genre receives plenty of flack from no-nonsense critics in the media industry.
TEXAS STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

‘She-Hulk’ just introduced an Avenger’s long-lost sibling, and nobody noticed

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot going on, from the whole Abomination plotline to Wong’s cameo to Jennifer Walters twerking with Megan Thee Stallion. So maybe fans are forgiven for overlooking the fact that the latest chapter of the Disney Plus series just low-key introduced an Avenger’s long-lost relative in plain sight.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Subversive fans name the movie villains that they hoped would win

Among the most prominent, essential building blocks in the history of storytelling is the romanticization of heroism; we almost always want to see the good guy win, whether the good guy is defined by values and subsequent themes that audiences can get behind or instead defined by their opponent’s characterization as something loathsome.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch Brendan Fraser get emotional as his new movie receives a six-minute standing ovation

One of the internet’s most beloved actors Brendan Fraser is back at the movies, and his new movie has just seen a six-minute standing ovation. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale got a premiere at the Venice Film Festival which was widely loved as it picked up a standing ovation that lasted six minutes. Top-billed Fraser was seen in tears as the applause went on, and the clip has warmed the hearts of the internet’s denizens.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Chris Rock on Will Smith: He’s ‘as ugly as the rest of us’

Ever since actor Will Smith physically assaulted comedian Chris Rock live at the Academy Awards, people have wanted to hear Rock’s take on the whole thing. While he hasn’t spoken about it at length, saying he won’t until he “gets paid,” he’s been on tour and brings up the subject from time to time in dribs and drabs.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Peter Jackson’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’ movies dominate streaming as fans get their ‘Rings of Power’ fix

The Lord of the Rings is tearing up the streaming charts, with all three of director Peter Jackson’s original trilogy rank in the top-10 most-watched movies on Amazon Prime. On the heels of Prime’s record-breaking 25 million views in the first 24 hours alone for the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, fans are once again taking their imaginations on a vacation to Middle-earth. Not surprisingly, it’s also inspired Prime subscribers around the world to have LOTR binge-watching sessions. The result is more huge viewership numbers for Amazon and the saga of The One Ring.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy