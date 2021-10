After the Perseverance mission picked up five hours from sounds on Mars, engineers are starting to get a sense of how the Red Planet sounds different from Earth. NASA now has a website filling up with Martian audio, ranging from wind gusts to the sounds of rover driving as it seeks spots to hunt for the signs of life on the Red Planet. In March, we even heard its laser "snapping" (sadly, no pew-pew noise was evident.)

