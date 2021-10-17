CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Week 7 Polls: Dawgs now a unanimous No. 1 in college football

By Jake Reuse about 10 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ztnxu_0cU34t9F00
Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Comm

Georgia remains atop the polls for the second straight week, but that’s now unanimous according to voters.

The Bulldogs garnered all 65 available votes in the Coaches Poll, up from 64 total votes for No. 1 last week. The same is expected in the AP Poll to be released at 2 PM, where the Dawgs were a unanimous No.1 last week.

Iowa, which lost to Purdue on Saturday, had received the non-Georgia first place votes in the previous week. Georgia, meanwhile, took care of business against No. 11 Kentucky, dealing the Wildcats their first loss of the season in Athens.

Looking ahead

Georgia’s next opponent, Florida, was dealt a loss on Saturday against LSU. With a third loss on the season, the Gators have now fallen out of the Top 25.

That likely means Georgia will not face another ranked opponent this season, after facing four in the first seven games.

However, of those first four ranked opponents, three remain ranked. In the Coaches Poll, Kentucky falls from No. 11 to No. 14. Auburn, who was unranked last week beat Arkansas and now comes in at No. 22. Meanwhile, Arkansas falls out of the polls from No. 19. Finally, Clemson moves up one spot from No. 25 to No. 24 with a win over Syracuse on Friday night.

Remaining games now include:

Florida (4-3)

Missouri (3-4)

Tennessee (4-3)

Charleston Southern (2-3)

Georgia Tech (3-3)

The Bulldogs will be on bye this weekend.

What the polls mean

The unanimous number one ranking is another nice feather in the cap for the Bulldogs and a pretty clear indication of respect. Still, there’s probably nothing more so on the mind of remaining opponents than being the team to take down No. 1.

That’s likely amplified for bitter rivals such as the Gators, Vols, and Yellow Jackets. Two of those games take place on the road, and the third is in the backyard of Florida in Jacksonville.

Luckily for Georgia, the bye week has come at the right time, with a chance for the Dawgs to get healthy ahead of the upcoming stretch.

If they’re able to get back some key pieces, such as JT Daniels, Kenny McIntosh, Arian Smith, Dominick Blaylock, Ameer Speed, Christopher Smith, or possibly even George Pickens at some point, the sky should continue to be the limit.

Are You Subscribed?

Ready to get all your latest Georgia football news in one place? Become a member of DawgsHQ today. With your DawgsHQ/On3+ membership, you’ll not only have access to the goings on in Athens, but you’ll be able to peruse other fan sites within the network to hear just how rivals are feeling about the Dawgs, as well. Make sure to follow along on Twitter (@DawgsHQ), on Facebook, and on YouTube for all the Dawg news you need now!

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
BamaCentral

Tennessee vs Alabama Kickoff Time, TV Announced

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 5 Alabama hosts Tennessee on October 23 at 6 p.m. CT, the SEC announced Monday. The matchup in Bryant-Denny Stadium will be televised by ESPN. It will be the 104th all-time meeting between Alabama and the Volunteers, dating back to 1901, with the Crimson Tide holding a 58-37-8 series lead.
TENNESSEE STATE
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
tigernet.com

LSU AD is calling Dabo to offer him the HC job......

Obviously Dabo is going to say no, but that's how LSU's AD works: he forces someone to say no and then moves on. https://www.saturdaydownsouth.com/lsu-football/lsu-coaching-rumors-dabo-swinney-among-candidates-for-tigers-job-per-report/. This would certainly be a splash hire. May 6, 2020: "I know I went to Clemson and got a degree, prob more than you ever did....
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
FanSided

Braves under fire for Game 6 national anthem singer

The Braves are doing anything but sticking to sports with their Game 6 National Anthem singer. Travis Tritt has made his COVID-19 vaccine stance very clear. Tritt is against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, so much so that he’s canceled dates on his own music tour for it. As a lifelong Braves fan and native of nearby Marietta, Georgia, Tritt was an easy choice for national anthem signer based on pure musical talent alone.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Coaches Poll#Dawg#American Football#Purdue#Lsu#Gators#Auburn#Charleston Southern#Yellow Jackets
The Spun

Look: Michigan Band’s Shot At Ohio State Is Going Viral

When we talk about college marching bands, we’re typically talking about Ohio State’s. This time, it’s the Michigan band that deserves recognition. During halftime of the Michigan-Northwestern game on Saturday, the University of Michigan marching band took a pretty hilarious shot at the Buckeyes. The band performed a beer pong...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio State, Cincinnati move up in Top 25 college football poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cincinnati, now No. 3, has its best ranking ever and Ohio State moved up to No. 6 in The Associated Press college football poll released Sunday. The Big Ten dominates the back half of the top 10 with Ohio State at No. 6, Penn State at No. 7, Michigan at eighth and Michigan State 10th. The Big Ten has five top-10 teams for the first time in the history of the AP poll, which dates to 1936.
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Paul Finebaum names his Heisman Trophy favorite

Just one defensive player has ever won the Heisman Trophy, but this season, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum believes Georgia’s star defensive lineman Jordan Davis should receive serious consideration for the award. “Jordan Davis,” Finebaum said. “Who is he? He’s the head of the best defensive line I’ve ever seen at the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Facebook
College
Syracuse University
On3.com

Nick Saban admitted he lit into the team on Thursday

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is credited with being one of the greatest Xs and Os minds in college football history. Perhaps the most understated element of Saban’s highly decorated coaching acumen is his remarkable understanding of human psychology and how that affects his players. He understands human nature with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football fans destroy Illinois-Penn State during OT game

College football’s “2-point shootout” model of overtime is not a hit – at least with two Big Ten teams. No. 7 Penn State and unranked 2-5 Illinois went to overtime in Happy Valley. After trading field goals, the Nittany Lions and Fighting Illini in the first 2 overtime periods, it went to 2-point conversion attempts in OT3. I.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Coach’s Brutal Decision Last Night

Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy