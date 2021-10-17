Week 7 Polls: Dawgs now a unanimous No. 1 in college football

Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Comm

Georgia remains atop the polls for the second straight week, but that’s now unanimous according to voters.

The Bulldogs garnered all 65 available votes in the Coaches Poll, up from 64 total votes for No. 1 last week. The same is expected in the AP Poll to be released at 2 PM, where the Dawgs were a unanimous No.1 last week.

Iowa, which lost to Purdue on Saturday, had received the non-Georgia first place votes in the previous week. Georgia, meanwhile, took care of business against No. 11 Kentucky, dealing the Wildcats their first loss of the season in Athens.

Looking ahead

Georgia’s next opponent, Florida, was dealt a loss on Saturday against LSU. With a third loss on the season, the Gators have now fallen out of the Top 25.

That likely means Georgia will not face another ranked opponent this season, after facing four in the first seven games.

However, of those first four ranked opponents, three remain ranked. In the Coaches Poll, Kentucky falls from No. 11 to No. 14. Auburn, who was unranked last week beat Arkansas and now comes in at No. 22. Meanwhile, Arkansas falls out of the polls from No. 19. Finally, Clemson moves up one spot from No. 25 to No. 24 with a win over Syracuse on Friday night.

Remaining games now include:

Florida (4-3)

Missouri (3-4)

Tennessee (4-3)

Charleston Southern (2-3)

Georgia Tech (3-3)

The Bulldogs will be on bye this weekend.

What the polls mean

The unanimous number one ranking is another nice feather in the cap for the Bulldogs and a pretty clear indication of respect. Still, there’s probably nothing more so on the mind of remaining opponents than being the team to take down No. 1.

That’s likely amplified for bitter rivals such as the Gators, Vols, and Yellow Jackets. Two of those games take place on the road, and the third is in the backyard of Florida in Jacksonville.

Luckily for Georgia, the bye week has come at the right time, with a chance for the Dawgs to get healthy ahead of the upcoming stretch.

If they’re able to get back some key pieces, such as JT Daniels, Kenny McIntosh, Arian Smith, Dominick Blaylock, Ameer Speed, Christopher Smith, or possibly even George Pickens at some point, the sky should continue to be the limit.

