USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25 released following Week 7

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

For the second consecutive week, a highly ranked team has been upset. This time, it is Iowa (previously No. 2) that was outplayed by unranked Purdue. Iowa is one of five ranked teams that lost to unranked opponents during the Week 7 action, causing some serious shakeups in the polls.

Coaches Poll Top 25 after Week 7

Georgia (7-0) Oklahoma (7-0) Cincinnati (6-0) Alabama (6-1) Ohio State (5-1) Michigan (6-0) Michigan State (7-0) Penn State (5-1) Oklahoma State (6-0) Oregon (5-1) Iowa (6-1) Ole Miss (5-1) Notre Dame (5-1) Kentucky (6-1) Wake Forest (6-0) Coastal Carolina (6-0) Texas A&M (5-2) NC State (5-1) SMU (6-0) Baylor (6-1) San Diego State (6-0) Auburn (5-2) Pittsburgh (5-1) Clemson (4-2) Texas-San Antonio (7-0)

A top two team lost in Week 7 for second consecutive weekend

The Week 7 action inside the previous top 25 got underway on Friday. Oregon came away with a 24-17 victory over California. San Diego State snuck away with a 19-13 win over San Jose State in double overtime. The excitement carried over into Saturday.

Georgia continued to assert its dominance with a 30-13 victory over Kentucky, who was previously unbeaten. Cincinnati continued to take care of business against UCF while Oklahoma looked good against TCU. Alabama also bounced back with a dominating 49-9 win over Mississippi State. Iowa’s loss undoubtedly had big impacts on the top of the Week 7 polls.

From there, the real excitement began. Michigan State survived with a 20-15 win over Indiana. Oklahoma State also defeated Texas 32-24 in a top 25 matchup. Tennessee against Ole Miss made headlines for all of the wrong reasons, but the Rebels snuck away with a close victory.

The 17th, 18th, 19th, and 20th ranked teams both lost. Arkansas fell 38-23 to Auburn while Arizona State fell 35-21 to Utah. BYU also dropped its second game of the year, 38-24 against Baylor. LSU came away with a huge upset over Florida, winning 49-42.

Biggest risers/fallers

The Coaches Poll after Week 7 saw some major movement. Iowa dropped nine spots and Kentucky fell three spots after their losses over the weekend. Oklahoma, Cincinnati, Alabama, Ohio State, and Michigan rose one spot each to round out the top six. And Michigan State rose two spots to seventh while Oklahoma State jumped three spots to ninth.

Baylor joined the top 25, rising seven spots. Auburn rose four spots while Pittsburgh rose six spots to crack the top 25 as well. Texas-San Antonio rose five spots to round of the top 25.

Multiple teams dropped out of the Coaches Poll top 25 following Week 7. Florida (previously No. 17), Arkansas (No. 19), BYU (No. 20), and Arizona State (No. 22) all are now on the outside looking in. Iowa State and Utah are just on the outside looking in at 26th and 27th.