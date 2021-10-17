JUCO OT Tyrone Webber commits to Oklahoma State

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

New Mexico Military Institute offensive tackle Tyrone Webber committed Saturday night to Oklahoma State, the Cowboys’ first commitment since July.

Webber is considered one of the best JUCO prospects in the country, standing at 6-foot-5.

The Ontario, Canada, native had released a top five of Baylor, Houston, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss and Syracuse in July. But he continued to receive plenty of scholarship offers after that, including from Auburn, Missouri and Texas A&M.

He went on a visit to Oklahoma State from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, and then visited Missouri the next weekend.

Webber is the starting left tackle for New Mexico Military Institute, which is 6-0 on the season and averaging 290.0 rushing yards per game.

He will graduate from the school in December and early enroll at Oklahoma State. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Where Tyrone Webber fits in the Oklahoma State recruiting class?

Oklahoma State’s recruiting class had stood at 13 recruits for a few months before Tyrone Webber became the 14th commit Saturday.

Colleyville (Texas) Colleyville Heritage consensus three-star cornerback Dylahn McKinney was the previous commit to join the class on the Fourth of July.

Mike Gundy and the Pokes staff do not plan on using all 25 scholarship openings. In fact, they will probably only sign a few more recruits, leaving spots open for the transfer portal.

Frisco (Texas) Lebanon Trail four interior offensive lineman Austin Kawecki is the only other offensive lineman recruit in the class. He is also one of six Cowboys recruits ranked in the 2022 On300.

The others are Edmond (Okla.) Santa Fe wide receiver Talyn Shettron, Euless (Texas) Trinity running back Ollie Gordon, Frisco (Texas) Lone Star quarterback Garret Rangel, Oklahoma City Putnam City North EDGE Jaleel Johnson and Beggs (Okla.) High running back CJ Brown.