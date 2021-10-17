Jaguars defeat Dolphins, Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence claim first career NFL wins

Michael Reaves/Getty Images.

Better late than never. Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence and first-year NFL head coach Urban Meyer each picked up their first career NFL wins on Sunday morning, as the Jacksonville Jaguars outlasted the Miami Dolphins, 23-30, on a game-winning kick in London.

With the win, the Jaguars picked up their first win of the year and moved to 1-5 before heading into the bye week.

Lawrence ended up on the winning side in his rivalry with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, one that dates back to their college days.

Tagovailoa, the fifth-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and Lawrence, the first-overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, faced off in the 2019 College Football Playoff national championship game, while Tagovailoa was the quarterback at Alabama and Lawrence was the quarterback at Clemson. Both teams entered the game with a perfect 14-0 record, but Lawrence and Tigers took control in the second quarter and never looked back, capping off their perfect season with a 44-16 win over Alabama.

The result was the same on Sunday, but the journey was a little different. Tagovailoa and the Dolphins held a three-point lead at halftime, but a second-half comeback and a game-winning field goal by newly-elevated kicker Matthew Wright propelled the Jaguars to victory.

Lawrence finished the game completing 25 of 41 passing attempts for 319 passing yards and one touchdown, while Tagovailoa completed 33 of 47 passing attempts for 329 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Meyer, Lawrence make the transition from college to NFL

Lawrence and Meyer both came to the NFL this offseason after capping off legendary careers in the college ranks.

While at Clemson, Lawrence led Clemson to a national championship as a true freshman in 2018 after throwing for over 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns, enough to earn him freshman All-America honors and the ACC Rookie of the Year award.

Although Clemson fell to Alabama in the national championship game his sophomore year, Lawrence continued to show strides in 2019, throwing for over 3,600 yards and a career-high 36 touchdowns. He became the second Heisman Trophy finalist in program history in 2020 following another excellent campaign; this time, Lawrence finished an abbreviated 2020 season with an average of 315.3 passing yards per game, breaking a program record of 306.2, previously set by Deshaun Watson mark in 2016.

Meyer, 57, has won at just about every head coaching stop in his career. He received his first head coaching job at Bowling Green in 2001, then moved on to coach Utah, where he won back-to-back Mountain West Championship trophies in his only two years at the helm.

Next up was Florida, where Meyer would build a mini dynasty to the tune of three SEC East titles, two SEC Championships and two national championships. The final college on his head coaching path was Ohio State, where he won four Big Ten East titles, three Big Ten Championships and another national championship. Meyer, arguably the best college coach of the early 2000s, first made the leap to the NFL with the Jaguars this season.