As his name floats around the LSU and USC head coaching searches, Lane Kiffin is focused on Ole Miss and the program he’s building in Oxford. “Our players know that when they play well, things come,” Kiffin told Paul Finebaum on Friday, addressing the rumors. “We’re very happy where we’re at, we’re excited about what’s going on. There’s a ton of energy around the program in recruiting, just got asked in another interview about recruiting. We’re getting guys who weren’t answering the phone earlier in the year calling us, asking to come visit Ole Miss. Because they just love the passionate energy of how our guys play and our sideline. It’s a cool place to be with a cool team to be on.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO