Things aren’t great for Coach Klieman at the moment. No, I’m not talking about whatever he said at his press conference. The less you pay attention press conferences, the better. Trust me, I listen to a bunch of them, and no one has ever talked himself into a contract extension or out of a job at a midweek press conference. I’m talking about his struggle to win Big 12 football games, and there is only 1 solution to this problem. He needs to win a few Big 12 football games, ASAP.

KANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO