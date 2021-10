The Chicago Bears will host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, where Chicago will be looking to take a lead in the NFC North and for its first win against Green Bay since 2018. The Bears have momentum on their side following a 20-9 upset win over the Las Vegas Raiders, where all three phases contributed. The defense contained a high-powered offense and added to their sack total. The offense leaned on a strong run game and rookie quarterback Justin Fields made plays when he had to. Then there was Cairo Santos, who came up clutch with two field goals in the fourth quarter.

