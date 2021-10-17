Murder inquiry after boy, 14, fatally injured at Glasgow railway station

Justin McLaughlin: police have appealed for witnesses who were at High Street train station when the 14-year-old was injured on Saturday afternoon

A murder investigation has been launched into the death of a 14-year-old boy who was fatally injured at a railway station in Glasgow.

Justin McLaughlin was found seriously hurt at High Street station in the city centre on Saturday afternoon following what police have described as a “shocking act of violence”. He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University hospital but could not be saved.

The station remained closed overnight as officers investigated the scene, with trains being diverted.

Police Scotland confirmed they are treating the death as murder and are appealing for witnesses who can help with their investigation.

DCI Brian Geddes, of the force’s major investigation team, said: “Our thoughts very much remain with Justin’s family and friends. His family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this very difficult time, and they are being supported by specialist officers.

“Although inquiries are at an early stage, what we do know is that an incident took place at High Street train station and we are sure that there will be people who may have witnessed something in the lead-up to this.

“The area would have been busy with members of the public and commuters and we are urging those who have any information, no matter how small, to get in contact with police.”

He added that part of the incident was captured on CCTV, which was a “huge advantage”, and that while it was too early to say if the attack was targeted or not, the police were keeping an open mind.

DI Marc Francey of the British Transport Police added: “This was a shocking act of violence in broad daylight, which has seen a boy tragically lose his life.

“We are working closely with Police Scotland and doing all we can to find those responsible, and I would urge any witnesses, or anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, to contact us as soon as possible.

“We will also be increasing our uniformed patrols in the local area in the coming days to help reassure the travelling public.”

Justin’s head teacher at St Ambrose high school in Coatbridge, James McParland, said the community was “shocked and saddened” at the boy’s death.

“Justin was a valued member of our community and his loss will be felt by staff and pupils alike,” he added. “Our prayers and thoughts are with his family and friends, and additional pastoral support will be available to young people within the school on their return on Monday morning.”

An online major incident public portal has been set up where witnesses or anyone with information can inform the police.

Alternatively, witnesses can call Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 2280 of October 16, or British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 394 of the same date.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.