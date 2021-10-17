CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Murder inquiry after boy, 14, fatally injured at Glasgow railway station

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SqA4V_0cU348Bh00
Justin McLaughlin: police have appealed for witnesses who were at High Street train station when the 14-year-old was injured on Saturday afternoon

A murder investigation has been launched into the death of a 14-year-old boy who was fatally injured at a railway station in Glasgow.

Justin McLaughlin was found seriously hurt at High Street station in the city centre on Saturday afternoon following what police have described as a “shocking act of violence”. He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University hospital but could not be saved.

The station remained closed overnight as officers investigated the scene, with trains being diverted.

Police Scotland confirmed they are treating the death as murder and are appealing for witnesses who can help with their investigation.

DCI Brian Geddes, of the force’s major investigation team, said: “Our thoughts very much remain with Justin’s family and friends. His family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this very difficult time, and they are being supported by specialist officers.

“Although inquiries are at an early stage, what we do know is that an incident took place at High Street train station and we are sure that there will be people who may have witnessed something in the lead-up to this.

“The area would have been busy with members of the public and commuters and we are urging those who have any information, no matter how small, to get in contact with police.”

He added that part of the incident was captured on CCTV, which was a “huge advantage”, and that while it was too early to say if the attack was targeted or not, the police were keeping an open mind.

DI Marc Francey of the British Transport Police added: “This was a shocking act of violence in broad daylight, which has seen a boy tragically lose his life.

“We are working closely with Police Scotland and doing all we can to find those responsible, and I would urge any witnesses, or anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, to contact us as soon as possible.

“We will also be increasing our uniformed patrols in the local area in the coming days to help reassure the travelling public.”

Justin’s head teacher at St Ambrose high school in Coatbridge, James McParland, said the community was “shocked and saddened” at the boy’s death.

“Justin was a valued member of our community and his loss will be felt by staff and pupils alike,” he added. “Our prayers and thoughts are with his family and friends, and additional pastoral support will be available to young people within the school on their return on Monday morning.”

An online major incident public portal has been set up where witnesses or anyone with information can inform the police.

Alternatively, witnesses can call Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 2280 of October 16, or British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 394 of the same date.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Murder investigation into ‘shocking act of violence’ as 14-year-old killed at Glasgow station

A murder investigation has been launched into a “shocking act of violence” in which a 14-year-old boy was killed at a Glasgow railway station on Saturday afternoon.Justin McLaughlin was rushed to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, but could not be saved.Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Brian Geddes, of Police Scotland. said part of the incident was captured on CCTV but appealed for witnesses. Detective Inspector Marc Francey from the British Transport Police added: “This was a shocking act of violence in broad daylight, which has seen a boy tragically lose his life.“We are working closely with Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Shropshire Star

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing

Emergency services were called to the scene in Oxford shortly before 6pm on Friday after receiving reports a man had been stabbed. A 20-year-old man has been arrested after a fatal stabbing in Oxford. Emergency services were called to the scene in Bayswater Road, Barton, shortly before 6pm on Friday...
HEALTH SERVICES
Shropshire Star

£20,000 reward offered in suspected homophobic murder inquiry

Ranjith Kankanamalage was found dead in a Tower Hamlets cemetery park in August. Police are offering a £20,000 reward for information as they continue to investigate a suspected homophobic murder in a historic east London cemetery. Ranjith “Roy” Kankanamalage, 50, was found at about 6.30am on August 16 in Tower...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Rhys Thompson death: Man arrested in murder inquiry

A man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder a man found dead on moorland. The body of Rhys Thompson, 29, from Moss Side in Manchester, was discovered in West Yorkshire on 13 May. A 30-year-old man was detained earlier following a raid at an address in Wythenshawe.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Glasgow#Police Scotland#Cctv
Shropshire Star

Teenager arrested after death of 14-year-old found at railway station

Justin McLaughlin was found seriously injured at High Street railway station in Glasgow on Saturday afternoon. A teenager has been arrested in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy. Justin McLaughlin was found seriously injured at High Street railway station in Glasgow at around 3.45pm on Saturday. He was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HeySoCal

21-year-old man charged with murder after fatal crash in Irvine

A 21-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in what authorities say was a DUI-fueled crash in Irvine. Luis Marcial Diaz of Irvine was charged Tuesday with the crash that killed 61-year-old Kyu Chen of Irvine on Sept. 27. Prosecutors alleged Diaz was driving under the influence of drugs.
IRVINE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Scotland
localmemphis.com

Juvenile charged after boy injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A juvenile is in custody, charged after a boy was seriously injured after being shot Sunday afternoon in Frayser. The Memphis Police Department said, the juvenile has been charged with aggravated assault. The shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. on Pueblo Avenue. Police said the boy who was...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

UK police charge 25-year-old man with lawmaker's murder

A man has been charged with murder and preparing acts of terrorism in the stabbing of a Conservative lawmaker who was killed as he met constituents at a church hall last weekAuthorities say a 25-year-old British man with Somali heritage, Ali Harbi Ali has been charged in the death of David Amess The case shook a nation accustomed to having face-to-face contact with its leaders. “We will submit to the court that this murder has a terrorist connection, namely that it had both religious and ideological motivations,’’ said Nick Price of the Crown Prosecution Service. “He has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man dies in Crete while trying to save grandsons

A 60-year-old man from South Lanarkshire has died after saving his two grandsons from being swept out to sea off a Greek island. It is understood Jonathan Smith, from Carluke, drowned in choppy waters after rescuing the two boys in Crete. The incident happened at Gouves beach in the north...
ACCIDENTS
CBS New York

NYPD: Man, Woman Wanted After Shooting At Bronx House Party

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is trying to find a man and woman in connection to a shooting at a Bronx house party last weekend. It happened at a home on Oakley Street just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 17. Police said the man got into an argument with the 58-year-old victim. The suspect then shot him in the legs and buttocks, police said. The alleged gunman and the woman investigators are looking for fled the party together after the shooting, police said. (credit: NYPD) They are believed to be in their 20s. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
BRONX, NY
The Guardian

The Guardian

37K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy