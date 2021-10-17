CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympics-Protests or not, Beijing Games are about unity, says IOC's Samaranch

By Karolos Grohmann
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
ANCIENT OLYMPIA (Reuters) - Next year’s Beijing Games has triggered protests over China’s human rights record but the International Olympic Committee’s point man for the event, Juan Antonio Samaranch, said the multi-sport extravaganza is about bringing young people together.

Samaranch, the IOC’s head of the coordination commission for the Beijing Olympics starting on Feb. 4, said the Games were only about unity.

Despite his observation, human rights activists protested in Athens on Sunday ahead of Monday’s torch-lighting ceremony for the Games in ancient Olympia.

Two of the activists, who unfurled a Tibetan flag and a banner reading “Free Hong Kong - Revolution” from Athens’ Acropolis, were arrested on Sunday morning.

The IOC is also facing criticism for awarding China two Olympics -- the 2008 summer Games as well as next year’s winter edition -- with human rights groups saying no improvements have been made in the 14 years.

“Everybody has the right, is entitled to their ideas, their positions and their principles,” Samaranch, who is the son of the former IOC president with the same name, told Reuters in an interview in ancient Olympia on Sunday.

“We cannot comment on those protests. There were some protests today in Athens. We are here in ancient Olympia for a very important thing, getting everybody together.

“Tomorrow with the lighting of the Olympic fire it is the start of this gathering. People might agree or disagree on a number of things but the Olympics are about trying to unite everybody.”

The Chinese capital will become the first city to host both the Winter and Summer Games when it stages the Feb. 4-20 event but, as was the case with the 2008 Beijing Olympics, protests and calls for boycotts over the country’s human rights record have marred the run-up.

Rights groups and some U.S. lawmakers have called on the IOC to relocate the event unless China ends what the United States deems ongoing genocide against Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups.

Chinese authorities have been accused of facilitating forced labour by detaining around a million Uyghurs and other primarily Muslim minorities in camps since 2016. China denies wrongdoing, saying it has set up vocational training centres to combat extremism.

FOREIGN FANS

Apart from protests, the Beijing Games are also having to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. However, unlike this year’s rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Games, which banned all fans due to the pandemic, local fans will be allowed to attend the Beijing Games.

Samaranch said while China had also banned any international visitors from attending the Games, he still hoped to have a large number of foreign fans in the venues in February, as long as they were residents of China.

“Local spectators will be at the stands. Local means not only Chinese, it means even a lot of international residents that will cheer for their home teams,” the Spaniard said.

“We have the agreement with the organising committee that it would be something desirable to have more internal flags, more variety of spectators, and we are working very much in that line.”

theedgemarkets.com

More than 80 countries voice support to China amid US and a few Western countries smearing at UN session — Global Times

(Oct 22): More than 80 countries voiced their support to China for developing its own pattern for human rights development and opposed politicizing human rights issues to suppress other countries at the 76th session of UN General Assembly on Thursday while the US and a few Western countries started a new round of attacks on China over topics of its Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Xizang (Tibet) regions, Global Times reported.
FOREIGN POLICY
WDEZ 101.9 FM

U.S. nominee for ambassador to China Burns says Xinjiang ‘genocide’ must stop

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Nicholas Burns, President Joe Biden’s nominee to be U.S. ambassador to China, said on Wednesday that China’s “genocide in Xinjiang,” abuses in Tibet and bullying of Taiwan must stop. Human rights advocates have termed China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims in its Xinjiang region “genocide,” a characterization that...
FOREIGN POLICY
dallassun.com

Head of Australian Olympic Committee against boycott of Beijing Winter Olympic Games

Sydney [Australia], October 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) President John Coates voiced against the boycott of the Olympic Games and reaffirmed that Australian athletes will take part in the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in 2022. In an address to the National Press Club on Wednesday, Coates said the AOC...
SPORTS
ESPN

IOC voices Olympic concern at FIFA's biennial World Cup plan

The International Olympic Committee said on Saturday that it has "concerns'' about FIFA's push for soccer World Cups every two years. Though IOC President Thomas Bach said last month that "we will not interfere in this discussion,'' his organization stepped in on Saturday after meeting in Athens to detail objections it shared with soccer stakeholders.
UEFA
Reuters

Protest disrupts Beijing Games torch-lighting ceremony

ANCIENT OLYMPIA, Greece, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Human rights activists unfurled a banner reading "No Genocide Games", waved a Tibetan flag and called for a boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics during the torch-lighting ceremony on Monday. Two women and a man sneaked past a tight police cordon and...
PROTESTS
IBTimes

Olympics VP Says China Human Rights 'Not Within' IOC Remit

A senior member of the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday swatted aside suggestions China should be challenged over its human rights record ahead of the Beijing Winter Games. When asked about the treatment of the Uyghur minority in China, IOC Vice President John Coates said the body has no mandate...
SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

2 arrested in Athens for protesting Beijing Olympics

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Two women attempted to hang a banner from the Acropolis in Athens Sunday morning in protest at the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics, and were detained by Greek police. The activists, 18-year-old Tibetan student Tsela Zoksang and 22-year-old exiled Hong Kong activist Joey Siu, both American citizens,...
PROTESTS
BBC

Beijing 2022: Protest staged at Winter Olympics torch lighting

The flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics was lit on Monday in a ceremony as human rights activists protested nearby. Several protesters with banners managed to get into the event being held at Greece's ancient Olympia before being stopped by security. A number of others were reportedly detained by...
SPORTS
Reuters

Protests in Athens as Beijing prepares for Games flame

ATHENS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Greek police detained two human rights activists after they unfurled banners at the Athens Acropolis on Sunday opposing the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics as China's Games organisers prepare to receive the Olympic flame. The activists staged a brief protest at the Acropolis in the Greek...
PROTESTS
WNCY

Olympics-Tibetan activists removed from site of Beijing Games torch ceremony

ANCIENT OLYMPIA, Greece (Reuters) – Four Tibetan activists were removed from outside the archaeological site of ancient Olympia and detained on Monday, an hour before the start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics torch lighting ceremony. The activists, three women and one man, were taken to the police station in...
PROTESTS
thecut.com

It’s Time for Olympic Protests Again

Time flies when you have no idea what day it is; right now, for example, it could be August or any of the summer months, though it could just as easily be spring. Somehow I have a hard time believing that it is actually October, and that the Olympics are still a few months away, and that they are already catalyzing protests due to alleged abuses by the host city and ethically questionable behavior by the International Olympic Committee in general. Seems like we just did this news cycle, but … okay, here we are again, I guess.
SPORTS
The Independent

'No genocide Games': Tibet activists protest Beijing Winter Olympics flame ceremony

Three human rights activists succeeded in getting past a heavily policed perimeter to unfurl a “No genocide Games” banner at the flame lighting ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Monday (18 October). The ceremony – which takes place in ancient Olympia, the birthplace of the ancient Olympics –...
SPORTS
chatsports.com

The Olympic torch arrives in Beijing under a cloud of protests and Covid fears.

Beijing, Xinjiang, People's Republic of China, International Olympic Committee, Hong Kong, Athens, Olympic Games, Tibet, COVID-19, Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic torch arrived in Beijing on Wednesday, beginning a countdown to a Winter Games being held under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic and calls for a boycott over China’s rights abuses in Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang.
SPORTS
