CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Gobbles $62M+ In Wider Offshore Debut, Lashes $284M Global; ‘No Time To Die’ Nears $450M WW – International Box Office

By Nancy Tartaglione
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJWeV_0cU344en00

Refresh for latest …: Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage chomped on a big chunk of the international box office this weekend as it swallowed a $62.3M mouthful from 44 overseas markets. This follows from the symbiote’s record-breaking Russia and Latin America starts over the past few weeks. The Tom Hardy-starrer has now cumed $115.6M overseas and $283.7M global. While dates were switched up, the current pillow between Bond and Dune has done Venom well.

With 41% of its offshore footprint released, the film captured the No. 1 spot in 39 markets and is outpacing No Time To Die by 34%, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings by 102%, Black Widow by 76%, and F9 by 17% at the same point in release in like-for-like markets.

Venom 2 ’s debut is astounding, and set pandemic-era opening records in Spain ($3.9M) and Italy ($3.7M). Notably, Korea , which has been in the doldrums of late, let Carnage reign as the second best bow for a Hollywood title in the pandemic era with $9.5M.

Meanwhile, and not to be outdone in its third weekend at the international box office, MGM/Eon/Universal’s No Time To Die has bonded with $348.3M overseas and $447.5M global. The latter figure puts the Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed 007 installment within reach of Godzilla Vs Kong to soon become the No. 2 Hollywood movie of 2021, behind Universal’s own F9 .

Daniel Craig’s final turn as the super agent is currently running 13% behind Spectre and 6% behind Skyfall . Markets including Australia and China are still to come.

Warner Bros/Legendary’s Dune , which extends its rollout next week added $8.5M this weekend on 5,240 screens in 36 markets. The international running cume is currently $129.3M .

MORE…

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘No Time To Die’ Races Past $300M Global; ‘Venom 2’ Storms Latin America; Disney Topping $2B WW For 2021 – International Box Office

UPDATE, writethru: MGM/Eon/Universal’s No Time To Die has sped the Aston Martin past the $300M global mark, coming off of an $89.54M sophomore frame at the international box office. That lifts James Bond 25’s overseas cume to $257.27M and, including domestic’s start this session, brings the worldwide total to $313.3M.
MOVIES
Deadline

WarnerMedia Toppers Bullish On ‘Dune’ Sequel & More ‘Sopranos’ & ‘Matrix’ Despite Muted Box Office Results In HBO Max Day/Date Experiment

In a wide ranging interview with Deadline staff before earnings were released, WarnerMedia toppers Jason Kilar and Ann Sarnoff were quite pleased with the long term results of the disruptive decision to put its entire 2021 theatrical slate on its fledgling streaming service HBO Max as the films were released in movie theaters. They spent the money and time to repair relationships with talent and their reps, and said they will not blindside them or movie theaters again. More importantly, the numerous films on the slate with sequel potential will not be penalized by the stunted box office receipts that...
MOVIES
Deadline

Iran Sends Asghar Farhadi’s ‘A Hero’ To International Oscar Race

Iran has chosen Asghar Farhadi’s A Hero as its entry for this year’s International Oscar category. Farhadi is a two-time Oscar winner for A Separation and The Salesman. This is the fifth time he has represented Iran in the race, making him the joint most submitted director from the country with Majid Majidi. A Hero debuted at Cannes to strong reviews and won the festival’s Grand Prix prize in its main competition. The film stars Amir Jadidi as a man who is in prison because of a debt he is unable to pay. During a two-day leave, he tries to convince his creditor to withdraw his complaint against the payment of part of the sum, but things don’t go as planned. Memento International is handling international sales and Memento Production is producing, with Amazon Studios previously picking up U.S. rights in a deal with UTA & Memento.
WORLD
kfgo.com

Box Office: ‘No Time to Die’ Debuts Slightly Behind Expectations With $56 Million

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – “No Time to Die,” the latest installment in the James Bond franchise, debuted to $56 million at the domestic box office, a result that fell somewhat short of expectations and signals that even one of the most storied brands in film history is still being forced to contend with a moviegoing landscape that has been dramatically altered by the pandemic.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
MovieWeb

No Time to Die Wins Weekend Box Office Battle with $56M Debut

The new movie No Time to Die debuted at number one this weekend after bringing in $56 million. The latest installment in the James Bond franchise came in slightly below initial projections domestically, which was still enough to bring its global total to $313.2 million. No Time to Die is a success in terms of pandemic box office revenue, but the long-delayed movie comes with a $250 million production budget and a budget of at least $10 million in advertising, with added costs thrown in for the long delay. The movie, which features Daniel Craig's last performance as 007, was initially supposed to open in theaters back in April 2020.
MOVIES
boxofficepro.com

WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: No Time to Die Debuts w/ $56M Domestic, Takes in Additional $89.5M Overseas; Venom: Let There Be Carnage Drops 64% to $32M in Sophomore Frame

Following the longest-ever gap between Bond installments during the Daniel Craig era of the franchise – the result of four release-date delays amid the pandemic – No Time to Die, the actor’s final turn as 007, debuted in theaters this weekend saddled with lofty expectations. First, the good news. While...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘No Time to Die’ Adds Heft to Strong October After ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

With $56 million, “No Time to Die” is the fifth-largest opening weekend this year. That’s logical for a film with an audience that skews much older, and non-minority, than what propelled three Marvel character films and “F9” to better initial results. Massive press interest aside, current Bond films have far less mainstream appeal than they did in the 20th century. One statistic to explain what 007 is up against: 36 percent of its domestic audience was over 45, and 57 percent was over 35. For “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” last weekend, more than two-thirds of its audience was under 35. In...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Time To Die#Latin America#Black Widow#Venom 2#Mgm Eon#Universal#The Cary Joji Fukunaga
Rottentomatoes.com

Weekend Box Office Results: No Time to Die Takes Down Venom with $56 Million Opening

We have arrived at a weekend nearly two years in the making — two and a half years if we go back to the start of production on the 25th James Bond film. But after directorial changes and several delays caused by the pandemic, No Time To Die has finally hit theaters with a lot of expectations behind the final appearance of Daniel Craig as 007. Four out of five posted critics recommend the film, which stands at 84% on the Tomatometer, and it follows the biggest opening to date since 2019 from Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Thoughts that it could possibly hit $100 million this weekend were wildly uneducated guesstimates, but let’s look at how it settled into a box office that is starting to enjoy a resurgence, if not a full renaissance.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

No Time to Die Has a Good Time at the Box Office

Surprising no one, the 25th (official) film in the James Bond franchise, No Time to Die, conquered this weekend’s domestic box office. The Cary Joji Fukunaga-helmed actioner packed $56 million into the trunk of the franchise’s fabled Aston Martin, sending Daniel Craig into retirement from MI6 and inspiring amateur casting directors everywhere to find his replacement.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘No Time to Die’ Opens to $56M Domestically, Crosses $300M Globally

No Time to Die reported for duty at the North American box office with an estimated opening of $56 million as Hollywood attempts to recover from the COVID-19 crisis and lure older adults back to theaters. The James Bond event pic — starring Daniel Craig in his final turn as 007 — had no trouble coming in No. 1 ahead of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which earned $32 million in its second outing after opening to a pandemic-best $90 million last weekend. Nevertheless, No Time to Die had hoped to cross $60 million in its domestic launch for MGM and...
MOVIES
boxofficepro.com

This Week on The Boxoffice Podcast: No Time to Die Conquers the UK & International Box Office; Did James Bond Disappoint in its US Debut?

In this week’s episode of The Boxoffice Podcast, co-hosts Russ Fischer, Daniel Loria, Rebecca Pahle, and Shawn Robbins analyze the opening weekend figures of Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond, No Time to Die. Did the latest Bond film fulfill expectations at the box office in the United States after its long-awaited debut? Despite the first consecutive $100M+ weekends at the domestic box office since February 2020, the team questions if No Time to Die’s $55 million opening weekend could be considered disappointing.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
New Haven Register

International Box Office: 'Venom 2' Rips Into $62.3 Million, 'No Time to Die' Nears $450 Million Globally

Sony’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” loomed large at the international box office this weekend, sinking its prodigious chompers into $62.3 million. That pushes the superhero adventure’s global haul to a muscular $283.7 million. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” expanded to 44 international markets over the weekend, including such major markets as the U.K., Italy, Spain, South Korea and India. The coming days will see the “Venom” sequel bow in France and Germany, with Australia on tap for November and an opening in Japan planned for December.
MOVIES
SFGate

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Chews up Korea's Box Office Weekend

The film played on nearly 2,000 screens and accounted for 81% of nationwide box office between Friday and Sunday, according to data from Kobis, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (Kofic). More from Variety. Including the film’s Wednesday and Thursday opening days, “Venom 2” has $9.26 million...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Dune’ Leaks: High Quality Streaming Copies Hit Piracy Sites Days Before American Release

Warner Bros. Pictures’ $160 million sci-fi spectacle “Dune” could be facing a fate worse than giant sandworms: online leakers. As confirmed by Variety, at least three major illegal streaming sites are hosting HD quality streaming copies of “Dune,” complete with bells and whistles such as English, Danish, Spanish and Arabic subtitles. Beyond that, thousands of users are hosting and sharing copies on torrent sites. As a point of comparison, recent blockbusters such as “Black Widow” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” also have thousands of users seeding copies on torrent sites, but rarely with such a high resolution copy. Nearly every movie...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars Race: ‘The Stranger’ Selected by Palestine as International Feature Candidate, Intramovies Takes Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Stranger,” a first feature by writer-director Ameer Fakher Eldin about a doctor going through an existential crisis in the occupied Golan Heights, has been selected as Palestine’s official entry in the International Feature Film category at the upcoming Academy Awards. Italy’s Intramovies has announced that it is taking world rights to the picture shot on location which recently launched from the Venice Film Festival’s independently run Venice Days section where it won the Edipo Re Award. “The Stranger” stars Palestine’s Ashraf Barhoum (“The Kingdom,” “Paradise Now”) playing an unlicensed doctor whose life takes an unlucky turn when he rescues a wounded man...
MOVIES
Deadline

International Insider: Halyna Hutchins Tributes; Netflix & HBO Max International Growth Plans; BBC Bullying Latest; Starzplay Strategy

Happy Friday International Insiders. Max Goldbart here for the very first time giving you all the international film and TV insight you need to round off the week. To get this sent to your inbox every Friday, sign up here. Halyna Hutchins Tributes “A brilliant talent”: The film community was mourning Friday as tributes flooded in for Ukrainian-born cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died on Thursday after a prop gun was discharged on the set of Rust by actor Alec Baldwin. Director Adam Egypt Mortimer said he was “sad and infuriated” at her death and called Hutchins “a brilliant talent who was absolutely...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

24K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy