Seahawks-Steelers Betting Preview: Roethlisberger Prop Pick For ‘SNF’

By SportsGrid
NESN
NESN
 6 days ago

Seahawks +4.5 (-110), Steelers -4.5 (-110) Total: 42.5 Over (-110), Under (-110) Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Seahawks +7500, Steelers +7500. The Steelers benefited from playing with the lead against the Denver Broncos last week, and they were better because of it. They will have to employ a similar game...

