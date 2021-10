The latest in the long running Halloween franchise has had an amazing first weekend at the box office. The sequel to David Gordon Green's 2018 Halloween has rung up $50.4 million at the box office, giving theaters some hope for a massive fall resurgence in ticket sales. It is also the highest ever day and date streaming and theatrical release. It bested Godzilla vs Kong's $31 million by a wide margin which shows people are definitely heading back out to the cinemas and that Michael Myers still has major interest in the pop culture landscape. As a side note, No Time To Die only made $56 million in its opening weekend. Comparatively, this is an amazing number for a film that was simultaneously available on streaming.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO