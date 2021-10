Syracuse women's ice hockey dominated Union Tuesday night 5-0 and earned its first win of the year. With the win, Syracuse improved to 1-2-2 while Union dropped to 2-3-0. As the game started, the Orange looked somewhat sluggish. Notching 24 shots in the period. Syracuse Goalie, Arielle Desmet had another fantastic game in the net stopping at least seven shots a period. Union seemed to outmatched in terms of physicality and speed as the game progressed. Each team had a series of opportunities that could've produced goals but by the end of the period the score was still 0-0. Syracuse Winger, Sarah Marchand picked up a penalty for Hooking at the end of the period.

